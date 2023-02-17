OMAHA - Lakeview senior Landon Ternus reached the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships semifinal for the second straight year. Last year, Ternus was defeated by Nebraska City senior Mikah Ruiz in a 6-3 decision.

On Friday, Ternus (44-0) broke through taking down and pinning Plattsmouth junior Caleb Adkins in a matchup of undefeated wrestlers at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The match was ended by fall at 1 minute, 17 seconds.

"I'm really excited because I put in all this hard work in throughout the season," Ternus said. "I feel like it's finally paying off."

Ternus has recorded three pins for a total time of 4:21, the second-least amount of time on the mat only behind Bennington 126-pounder Kael Lauridson with a time of 3:36.

Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen described how Ternus developed the ability to quickly take down his opponents from his feet.

"He started wrestling fifth and sixth grade," Bargen said. "Some kids just have good hips and Landon (Ternus) has always had a good feel, great mat awareness, good feel with hip. He's just continued to get better and better in those positions as he's gotten older."

Gering senior Collin Schwartzkopf stands in Ternus' way for the Class B 220-pound state championship on Saturday. Schwartzkopf is 38-1 and the reigning state runner-up. He's recorded two falls and a 3-1 decision this week in Omaha.

Ternus became the first Lakeview wrestler to reach a state championship match since 2019 when Zeth Gerkensmeyer and Jacob Frenzen achieved that feat. He'll look to become the first Viking state champion since Steven Jenny in 1995.

"It's a man on a mission right now. Super excited for him," Bargen said. "He's put in a lot of work and he's looking great right now. Should be a great matchup between the two of them (tomorrow)."

Owen Bargen (45-4) faced off against Omaha Skutt freshman Riley Johnson in the 160-pound semifinals.

Owen was looking to avenge an earlier defeat to Johnson, but at the very end of the first period, Johnson secured a takedown to take a 2-0 lead into period two.

From that point on, the SkyHawks freshman controlled the match with an escape and a takedown after electing bottom. Owen escaped and trailed 5-1 entering the third.

He escaped again to cut the deficit to three with 1:53 remaining, but a Johnson takedown and a three-point nearfall put the match out of reach.

"We had some opportunities. That kid (Johnson) is really funky and we just couldn't finish on a couple of those. He's tough," Jeff said. "He wrestles a lot like (Skutt sophomore Cade) Ziola and you can tell those two work out together some. I know Owen will bounce back (tomorrow) and climb as high as he can on that medal stand."

Jeff said they wanted to stay on their doubles and single legs, but Johnson made some adjustments of his own in the second meeting Friday.

"I think they kind of had some changes where they came in a lot lower level than they were the first time, so he couldn't really get to his blast double," Jeff said. "He tried to shoot through a couple times. Just couldn't quite get there."

Owen will battle York sophomore Brooks Loosvelt in a rematch from the first round in Saturday's consolation semifinal. The senior defeated Loosvelt on a 10-0 major decision Thursday.

Lacy Lemburg soldified her second state medal Saturday following a 5-2 victory over Sandhills Valley sophomore Saije Phelps in the consolation third round. Lemburg opened the scoring with a reversal in the second period after electing bottom.

She took down Phelps with 1:02 remaining to double her advantage. After a Phelps reversal, Lemburg escaped and carried that 5-2 lead to the end of the match.

The sophomore will battle Fremont freshman Kaylee Bedsole in the consolation semifinals Saturday.

The consolation semifinals starts at 9 a.m. with the third and fifth place matches taking place afterwards. The championship matches start at 3 p.m.

"We just want to put in one more day's hard work, get a great night sleep (tonight), get up, make weight, get a great warmup and leave it all out there tomorrow," Jeff said.