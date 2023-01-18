Landon Ternus wins fourth gold, keeps perfect record intact

SCHUYLER - Lakeview senior Landon Ternus collected his fourth gold medal of the season at Saturday's Schuyler Invite. The Vikings senior pinned his way to three victories to stand atop the podium at 220 pounds.

He was among six Viking medalists, joining Yordi Dominguez, Owen Bargen, Sebastian De La Cruz, Levi Lutjelusche and Miguel Cullum. In a meet featuring some of the top teams in Class B, Lakeview finished seventh with 106.5 points.

Blair won the meet with 190.5 points and Omaha Skutt Catholic was the runner-up at 189 points.

"I thought we wrestled hard. We were a little sluggish in the first round," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Just talked about tempo, but we had some guys that answered the call on that. Couple end of the matches where I thought we could have had a lot more urgency, but high-level competition.

"I thought we finished well. Levi (Lutjelusche) coming back and avenging a loss for fifth-sixth was huge. Owen bouncing back against two ranked guys getting two more wins after a tough loss. I was proud of him. Landon (Ternus), wow. That was impressive (today). Yordi's (Dominguez) semifinal match was a great one. He wrestled smart, good position, knew he would score first."

Ternus (26-0) wrestled for a total of just 5 minutes and 50 seconds. The senior pinned Bennington's Jack Jansen in the quarterfinals at 1:06.

In the semifinals, Ternus defeated Shelby-Rising City's Collin Vrbka at 3:39 and in the title bout, he defeated Aquinas Catholic's Calib Svoboda in 1:08.

"It was a little bit of a rough start," Ternus said. "I didn't wrestle my best and I figured I should probably step it up because I don't want to be that guy that's not trying to do my best and end up getting a loss that you don't want on your record. I tried my best towards the end of the meet is what helped me."

It's been a dominant season for Ternus. Of his 26 wins, 21 have come via fall with 18 recorded in less than 2 minutes. Only three matches have gone the distance.

Ternus said he's been working on a lot more technique, but he admits that he needs to improve his conditioning.

"He's been very dominant. He's been very open to things in practice we're working on. He knows he's got work for improvement," Jeff said. "He's just very relaxed, calm. You can tell he's wrestling confident. Hopefully, he just continues to keep working on getting a little bit every day."

Dominguez (25-2) wrestled for gold in the 170-pound final after two wins. The junior recorded a 17-1 tech fall against Ralston's AJ Ress-Conkey. In that match, Dominguez recorded five two-point nearfalls, three takedowns and one escape.

Dominguez won by a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker versus Norris' Joao Croteau in the semifinals. Both escaped one another in regulation and in the overtime periods. Dominguez escaped with 26 seconds left in double overtime to win 3-2.

Scottsbluff's Frankie Trevino defeated Dominguez by a 9-3 decision in the final on three takedowns, a two-point nearfall and an escape. Dominguez escaped three times in his first loss since the season opener on Dec. 2.

"That kid (Trevino) was tough to move. That's what we talked about is just hard to break his defense. Super good athlete and very strong. Some of our set-ups that we generally use just couldn't get past his hands and defense. Very good wrestler, but Yordi's (Dominguez) close," Jeff said. "Real proud of the strides he's made in the last year. He's a very confident wrestler right now too. Glad he got himself in the position to wrestle that kid in the finals and hopefully we continue to grow with him as well."

Owen (27-2) bounced back from a semifinal defeat, earning two wins in the consolation bracket en route to bronze. After a 48-second pin of Fairbury's Riley Arner, Owen was beaten by Skutt's Riley Johnson 9-5 in the semifinals.

Johnson escaped three times and took down Owen twice. Owen recorded two takedowns in period one for a 4-4 tie. Johnson outscored the senior 5-1 in the final two periods with Owen escaping at the start of period three.

In the consolation semifinals, Owen shut out Bennington's Dalton Rhoten 7-0 on a three-point nearfall, one takedown and one reversal. Owen pinned Schuyler's Diego Maganda at 3:25 to capture bronze.

De La Cruz (10-17) claimed his second fourth-place medal of the season, his first since the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 2. He went 2-2 with all four matches decided by decision.

In the quarterfinals, Schuyler's Luis Carrera defeated De La Cruz 3-2 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape. De La Cruz escaped twice.

The sophomore recorded two consecutive wins, a 5-2 win versus Bennington's Jacob Strader and a 4-2 win over Blair's Jim Rasmussen. De La Cruz took down Strader twice and escapes.

In the consolation semifinals, De La Cruz trailed 2-1 early in the third period following a reversal by Rasmussen. The sophomore escaped with 1:11 remaining to tie the match and with 28 seconds remaining, De La Cruz scored a reversal for the tie-breaking tally.

In the third-place match, Carrera edged De La Cruz 3-2 on an ultimate tiebreaker. Both escaped once in regulation and once in overtime before a Carrera escape with 17 seconds left in double overtime propelled him to the win.

"He (De La Cruz) lost a tough one in OT in our dual the other day, but wrestled his heart out," Jeff said. "We just talked about the motor he showed, so he's getting better every day. That was a good surprise to see him continue that into this and get some wins as well and end up on the medal stand."

Lutjelusche (20-10) went 3-2 on Saturday with two wins by decision and one fall. After a 5-2 loss to Malcolm's Zane Zoucha in the quarterfinals, Lutjelusche clipped Lexington's Gilberto Calmo 2-1 on a reversal with 1:48 remaining.

The junior pinned Fairbury's Spencer Weers at 2:20 in the consolation third round. Lutjelusche lost 9-1 in the consolation semis and he avenged his earlier defeat to Zoucha with a 6-3 decision in the fifth-place match.

He outscored Zoucha 5-1 in the third period and finished with a two-point nearfall, two escapes and one takedown.

Cullum (27-4) went 3-2 with a first-round 6-4 win over Schuyler's Jonny Medina, a consolation second round fall of Ralston's Alex Karasek and a 14-3 major decision of Malcolm's Bricen Wilkie in the consolation third round.

Bennington's Braxton Peacher defeated Cullum 9-1 in the quarterfinals Aquinas' Jacob Moravec defeated Cullum 9-4 in the consolation semifinals. Cullum was forced to settle for sixth having reached the five-match limit.

In the four matches decided by decision, the senior recorded six takedowns, one three-point nearfall, four escapes and one point via penalty.

It was an important measuring stick meet for the Vikings, facing a lot of competition they could see in Omaha.

"The biggest thing is don't let this hurt your confidence at all," Jeff said. "These are the kinds of matches that we need. We got to be mentally strong and we got to come back hungrier to improve and reach our potential."

Lakeview wrestled Tuesday at Grand Island Northwest for a dual. Its next meet is Saturday at the Madison Invite.