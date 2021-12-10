Large group of seniors hope to lead Twin River wrestling to memorable season

Twin River wrestling collected seven medals and was third in the team standings last weekend at the Ravenna Dom Reicks Invitational.
The Titans feature eight seniors on the roster this winter out of 12 total wrestlers. Only one of those seniors, Jed Jones, is a returning state qualifier. Ashton Johnson, a junior, was also a state qualifier last season. Johnson went 1-2 in Omaha. Jones was eliminated in two matches.
The Titans feature eight seniors on the roster this winter out of 12 total wrestlers. Only one of those seniors, Jed Jones, is a returning state qualifier. Ashton Johnson, a junior, was also a state qualifier last season. Johnson went 1-2 in Omaha. Jones was eliminated in two matches.
All but one of the medals won in Ravenna was earned by a senior. It was a start that coach Kalin Koch hopes continues to build on itself for a senior-laden team with one more chance to leave its mark.
"The Titans started the season off in the right direction with a great showing at the Ravenna Invite this past weekend. This was a quality opening tournament for our team with some pretty good competition and good wrestling that happened all day," Koch said. "Overall I am happy with our team's performance. Besides one bad round (the semifinals) our kids wrestled very well for being the first meet. We had some solid and dominant wins, and had a few matches get away from us, which is to be expected early in the season."
Twin River went 1-5 in the semifinal round. Johnson at 138 pounds, Jackson Strain at 145, Jed Jones at 182, Jonathan Mundahl at 220 and Gunner Fink at 285 all came up short in the semis. Beau Zoucha at 170 was the lone winner. He then suffered a pinfall in the finals to Arcadia-Loup City's Chase Stieb midway through the third period of the title match.
Grothe followed his semis loss with a 16-1 technical fall midway through the second period then lost by pin late in the second against Southern Valley's Trevor Brown. Mundahl won by fall then lost by fall to Chase Lewandowski of Arcadia-Loup City for fourth. Funk won by pin in just 22 seconds lost by pin six seconds into the second period against Amherst's Wyatt Anderson.
Overall, Twin River wrestled in 41 matches and won 23 of those - 21 by way of pinfall.
"The team finished in third place behind two quality teams in Ravenna and Amherst. I was impressed that we were able to finish in the top three as a team and thought we could have made a little better push for top two," Koch said. "We brought home seven medals out of 11 wrestlers. Our inexperienced guys didn't medal but got some great mat time and experience to grow and build off of going into this second week of the season."
Twin River totaled 121.5 points to 146 for Amherst and 173 for host Ravenna.
Other Titans in the lineup included freshman Jack Fritton (126) going 0-2, senior Jason Dohmen (132) dropping two of three, senior Juan Davalos (152) losing his first match, winning three in a row but then losing by first-period pin and missing out on the medal round and freshman Dominick Dohmen (195) going 0-2.
Twin River traveled to Columbus on Thursday night to face off with the Vikings then travel to North Bend on Saturday for the Tiger Invite.
"Beau Zoucha led the charge as the lone finalist coming away with a second place finish. Johnson and Jones both had solid chances to make it but fell short," Koch said. "Our older, experienced guys definitely led the charge and will need to be counted on all season for us to have continued success overall."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!