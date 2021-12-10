Large group of seniors hope to lead Twin River wrestling to memorable season

The Titans feature eight seniors on the roster this winter out of 12 total wrestlers. Only one of those seniors, Jed Jones, is a returning state qualifier. Ashton Johnson, a junior, was also a state qualifier last season. Johnson went 1-2 in Omaha. Jones was eliminated in two matches.

All but one of the medals won in Ravenna was earned by a senior. It was a start that coach Kalin Koch hopes continues to build on itself for a senior-laden team with one more chance to leave its mark.

"The Titans started the season off in the right direction with a great showing at the Ravenna Invite this past weekend. This was a quality opening tournament for our team with some pretty good competition and good wrestling that happened all day," Koch said. "Overall I am happy with our team's performance. Besides one bad round (the semifinals) our kids wrestled very well for being the first meet. We had some solid and dominant wins, and had a few matches get away from us, which is to be expected early in the season."

Twin River went 1-5 in the semifinal round. Johnson at 138 pounds, Jackson Strain at 145, Jed Jones at 182, Jonathan Mundahl at 220 and Gunner Fink at 285 all came up short in the semis. Beau Zoucha at 170 was the lone winner. He then suffered a pinfall in the finals to Arcadia-Loup City's Chase Stieb midway through the third period of the title match.