Leaping into history: Monarchs run away with fifth state title

OMAHA - Aquinas Catholic assistant coach Andrew Daro will always have a special place in his heart for his own era. But he said there's no doubt this one brings him fond reminders of those glory days more than a decade ago.

Those glory days were 2004 when the Monarchs won their fourth state championship. Eighteen years later, Aquinas rose to the top again in runaway fashion last week at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Thanks to a start that included a 9-1 record in the first round, five in the semifinals and four in the finals, Aquinas essentially had the championship wrapped up before the medal round was held Saturday morning. At the end, the Monarchs bested Central City 141-104.5 and reversed the order of the top two from a year ago.

Christopher Nickolite won his second straight state title, this time with a perfect season, Jakob Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg and Michael Andel wrestled in title matches and seven of the 10 Monarchs who qualified for state went back home with hardware around their neck.

The 2004 group that stood as the last Aquinas state champ until Saturday had three champs compared to one for the 2022 team, but only had a half point more in the team standings.

This year's team came away with two more medals and had three more qualifiers than 2004. Just who was better can be the topic of debate for years to come. For now, Daro, the champs, the runners-up, the medal winners, the qualifiers and everyone else involved simply took a step back and took it all in, appreciative of each step in the journey.

"It's a different perspective for me, obviously, but it's a lot of the same - a lot of grinding every day and coming together," Daro said. "I enjoyed my perspective this time watching them come together as a team, work hard, watching the seniors become leaders.

"... They were focused on working hard, not so much the end result but putting in the day-to-day work. When that's the focus, good things can happen."

Good things have happened the last two years for Nickolite. He ends his career as the 10th Monarch to win multiple state titles. He joins his assistant coach, Jim Buresh, Heath Fiala, Robert Daro, Andrew Karpisek, Jared Meister, Austin Svoboda, Matthew Kindler and Joe Reimers as Monarchs who have won two or more. There have been 36 total gold medals and 26 state champs.

He went 41-1 last year then made it his goal to get back to the top this time with a perfect record. His toughest test of state was in the semifinals and a 3-2 win over 40-5 Ashton Lurz of Valentine. A takedown with 1:09 left in the match was the difference.

He won by pin in the first and second round and took the title over 40-5 Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman 14-7 on five takedowns, a reversal and two nearfall points.

"Everyone comes to practice every day and wants to get better," Nickolite said. "We're disciplined in the room. Everyone has been working hard all year. We wrote down goals at the start of the year, and we stick to them. Everyone wants to do the best they can."

That included first-time medals for juniors Grady Romshek and Zander Kavan, and senior Reilly Miller. Each of those three had been to state before but left empty-handed.

Romshek put together a 38-11 season and won twice in Omaha after losing by pin in the quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up. He split matches Saturday and was fifth.

Kavan also took home fifth to end a 42-9 season. He, too, had to bounce back from a loss in the quarters. He suffered a tough 5-3 sudden victory loss to Jacob McGee of Logan View before a 13-2 major decision win, 8-4 win, 12-3 major loss and 3-2 squeaker.

Miller made a return trip to state after missing out last year. He made a run at gold and was in Friday's semifinals before Crofton/Bloomfield's Jared Janssen scored four third-period points for a 6-4 win. Miller also dropped his next match by pin but came back for a 6-3 victory.

Although it was an overall successful couple of days, Jakob Kavan, Vandenberg and Andel no doubt left with a bittersweet taste. Kavan faced a title rematch against unbeaten Cole Kunz of Central City and had Kunz on the ropes through the first five minutes of the match. It was a 4-1 Kavan lead in the final two minutes that became 5-1 on an escape 48 seconds into the final period. A scramble and a Kunz takedown at the edge of the circle had Kavan on his back unable to fight away.

Vandenberg fell behind Ty Rainforth of O'Neill 5-0 on a takedown and three-point nearfall in the early stages and never recovered. Andel suffered a third defeat to David City's Tre' Daro and couldn't find any offense. Daro rode him out for more than half the match.

They may walk away personally unsatisfied, but their teammates and coaches will always appreciate how they could always be counted on in training and in competition.

"The way they come every day, grind, work, push each other, build each other up," Emory said. "The guys go out on the mat every time with the right mindset. They get the guys ready to wrestle and perform at a high level."

Seniors include Andel, Miller, Nickolite, Vandenberg, Paul Buresh, Marcus Eickmeier, Gavin Romshek, Ethan Schmid and Hunter Stutzman. Returning will be medalists Grady Romshek and both Kavans as well as qualifiers Kelby Coufal and Calib Svoboda.

Aquinas also won a dual title this year and is the back-to-back reigning dual champions to go with a streak of six straight trips to Kearny. In addition to the Monarchs tournament title this year and runner-up last year, they were fourth in 2020, fifth in 2019, sixth in 2018 and in the top 10 each of the past eight tournaments.

"Hopefully we've built a nice culture, I think we have," Emory said. "This past year we had a nice group of seniors and they passed it off to this group. I think we have that culture established where it should continue to pass down the line and be next man up."

