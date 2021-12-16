Lemburg captures another title for Lakeview girls

Lakeview freshmen Lacy Lemburg has had a start to her career few Vikings, boys or girls, have ever enjoyed. Lemburg made another trip to the top of the podium last weekend when she won the 114-pound championship at the Crete Invite.

Lemburg is 5-0 on the year and has two titles to her name counting the 114 gold medal at her own home invite. Lemburg has also pinned all five foes, three in the first period and two last weekend in the semis and final late in the second.

Lemburg's start to her career mirrors that for the start of the Lakeview girls program. The Lady Vikes won their home tournament in dominant fashion on Dec. 3 then were third at Crete despite putting one of the smallest teams on the mat.

Schuyler, the champions, and runner-up Lexington, both had double-digit girls available and filled all 12 weight classes. Lakeview has just six, but those six have provide quality over quantity. All six won medals at home. Five of the six did so again at Crete.

"It was exciting, all six of them were in the semifinals, and that was pretty awesome. That was the lunchbreak for the boys, and they were all like, 'Oh my gosh, these girls are kicking butt,'" coach Jeff Bargen said. "It was a really good day for them. To end up third behind as a team only behind Schuyler and Lexington, who had full rosters, is pretty awesome."

Lemburg pinned her way to the title in a total of 7 minutes, 55 seconds of mat time in three matches. She put Cinthya Juarez of Grand Island on her back in just 30 seconds, led Taylor Bergman of Ralston 9-0 before finishing off a pin in 3:36 then led Lexington's Sandra Velasquez 8-0 when a reversal in the second led to a pin in 3:49.

Lemburg's 5-0 record has been put together in less than 12 minutes over five matches.

Libby Held was third at 126, Morgan Fincey took fourt at 138, Paola Vivar was fourth at 145 and Makiaya De La Cruz won bronze at 165. Patricia Vivar at 152 reached the consolation semifinals but fell one victory short of winning a medal.

Lakeivew scored 90 points and was 32 back of Lexington in runner-up and 42 behind champion Schuyler. Schuyler had 10 medalists, two champions and went 2-4 in title matches. Lexington earned eight pieces of hardware, had two champions and three in the finals.

Held went 3-1 and bounced back from a loss in the semifinals to Angelica Velasquez of Lexington with back-to-back pins. She won by fall in 53 seconds, led Velasquez 6-3 before a reversal and nearfall in the final 30 seconds of the match, then pinned two opponents in 2:03 and 1:42.

De La Cruz was 3-1, picking up three pins and losing by pin in the semis. She finished off her first opponent in just 44 seconds and ended the semifinals tied 9-9 with Angela Velasquez of Schuyler then was taken down and lost by pin in overtime. A fall in 4:08 and another in 1:23 gave her back-to-back wins for third.

Finecy was 3-2 winning by pin and 6-4 sudden victory after scoring a reversal with 19 seconds left in the third and forcing the extra period. She then lost by pin, won by pin and lost by pin. Le Nelson of Crete led Finecy 5-3 after a reversal in the second and turned it into a fall.

Paola Vivar was 2-2, winning twice by pin to go with an 11-5 loss and a fall in the bronze medal match.

The Lakeview girls were back in action on Thursday at Fairbury. They end the calendar year at home in a dual with Lakeview.

