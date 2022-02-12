Lemburg, De La Cruz make history in first chance, last chance

Lakeview wrestlers Lacy Lemburg and Makiaya De La Cruz came to the district tournament last week in West Point on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Lemburg, a freshman, was making her first try at the state tournament. De La Cruz was, of course, doing the same in the first season of NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling. But as a senior, it was her first and only try.

Both came through by advancing to the title match of their respective weight class. Lemburg won the 107-pound division. De La Cruz was the runner-up at 165. Both will be among the 144 girls that make history in Omaha when the girls tournament starts on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

But Lemburg and De La Cruz, like many of their fellow competitors from across the state, aren't looking at it from that perspective. Perhaps it's youth that prevents teenagers from seeing the historical significance. But for this duo, and most girls from across the state, it's all been a whirlwind.

Both have wrestled more than 20 matches and can still remember back to their first on Dec. 2 at home in the Lakeview Invite. Perhaps it's in remembering those early days that has kept Lemburg and De La Cruz humble.

"Yes," both said with a chuckle when asked Thursday after practice if they remember their first match.

"I had a volleyball stance," Lemburg added.

They've both come a long ways from not knowing how to start a match - attaching the ankle bands, shaking the opponent's hand and other elements - to last Saturday when Lemburg picked up two pinfall wins while De La Cruz did the same before a pinfall loss in the title match.

Lakeview had seven in the tournament and two others, twins Patricia and Paola Vivar, that came up one win short of state in fourth place. Each of the seven but one finished with a winning record in their first season. The one that didn't started late and was trying to catch up to everyone else who had already been on the mat for a month.

Yet, even with that level of success, no one knew what to expect out of the district tournament.

Neither did the NSAA. In the first season of sponsorship, the association arranged all the teams into one classification and divided it into four district meets. The top three earned a chance at state.

Thus, even Lemburg, who came it at 20-1, couldn't just assume success. Unlike their male counterparts at Lakeview, Lemburg and De La Cruz didn't have to be just among the best in Class B, they had to be among the best in the state.

"It makes me feel proud of myself and thankful for the coaches and for everybody that helped me get here," Lemburg said. "It makes me feel like I've earned this. I've shown up and done what I needed to get here."

Lemburg, a student at Twin River, won her first 15 matches of the year before a loss to Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson by 16-0 technical fall at the Battle Creek Invite on Jan. 17. Those two could meet up again in Omaha. Pehrson won her district and, like Lemburg, has a bye into the quarterfinals. They're both on the same side for a potential semifinal rematch.

De La Cruz was the runner-up at her home meet and won bronze at Crete. She then hit a rough patch midway through the season when she lost six in a row between Dec. 30 and Jan. 17. De La Cruz recovered and won seven of eight heading into the district tournament.

"It was fun to know that I could actually do it and apply myself, and know that I got it my senior year with the one shot I had," she said. "I listen to what the coaches tell me and tried to think of it as match by match."

As a district runner-up she'll face the third-place finisher from District 1, Abigial James of Ralston. James is 9-9 on the season. The two have yet to meet in competition.

Tanner Balfour, an assistant on the coaching staff, became the main girls coach after the first tournament. Since then he's seen how Lemburg and De La Cruz have grown, and each of the Lady Vikes that make up the inaugural team have improved on the mat, mentally and physically.

Overall, the girls are mostly a quiet, reserved bunch. But there's undoubtedly been in increase in confidence and belief. Lemburg and De La Cruz with their notable success, and all seven overall, have blazed a path that Balfour said will continue to expand.

"It shows, hopefully some of the younger girls on the fence about going out, maybe that will swing them into giving it a chance," Balfour said. "You take Makiaya, for example, I don't think she really ever wrestled much before, and look at her now."

