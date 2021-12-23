Lemburg, Lakeview girls take top spots at Fairbury

Lakeview girls wrestling, and freshman Lacy Lemburg in particular, continue to roll right along in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. Lemburg won her third gold medal in as many tournaments and the Lady Vikes raised a second tea trophy Dec. 16 at Fairbury.

Lemburg and the rest of the six-member lineup each collected medals. Senior Makiaya De La Cruz joined her on top the podium as the champ at 165 pounds, Morgan Finecy wrestled for gold at 138, Paola (145) and Patricia Vivar (152) fought back from losses for bronze medals and Libby Held (126) did the same but came up just short and accepted fourth place.

The Lady Vikes were also champs at their home invite on Dec. 3 and were third Dec. 12 at Crete.

"It was a good tournament for us. There were a couple ranked wrestlers and a couple ranked teams - Weeping Water is a ranked team, Red Cloud has some ranked girls and we got to see the Nebraska City girls, so it was a good tournament against competition we probably won't see again," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Coming home we talked about the matches we dropped being matches we can win if we overcome a few mistakes."

Lemburg won the gold at 114 in three matches - pin, 6-5 decision and pin. She put her first-round opponent on the mat in 1 minute, 22 seconds and her finals foe with 19 seconds left in the second period.

Lemburg scored a takedown on Maria Perez of Harvard halfway into the opening round then converted it into a pin just moments later. She then beat Bettie Chambers of Palmyra despite giving up the first takedown. Lemburg led 4-3 after two then had a takedown midway through the third proved to be the difference.

Lemburg completed the tournament in a win over Red Cloud's Lily Gomez after again allowing the first takedown. She escaped to start the second, was taken down, escaped again and turned a reversal into a pin.

Finecy needed just one win, a pin in 2:37 of the semifinals, to advance to the final where she lost by second-period pin after she fell behind Libby Sutton of Weeping Water 5-1. De La Cruz won by two first-period pins then suffered one of her own to Alyssa Thieman of Louisville.

Paola Vivar wrestled in a round-robin bracket and went 2-2. She defeated Veronica Perez Jacinto by injury forfeit after building a 9-4 lead and pinned Taylor Miller of Weeping Water in the first period to go with a pinfall defeats against Samantha Burch of Weeping Water and Catalina Jones of Louisville.

Patricia Vivar pinned her opponent in the quarterfinals, lost by first-period pin to Johnson County Central's Rita Ceballos then needed just 18 seconds for a pin in the consolation semifinal and put Heidi Ramos of Fairbury on the mat in 1:33 after taking a 4-2 lead.

Held split four matches, twice winning by pin and losing by first-period fall then 12-4 major decision.

While it's been a busy start to the season, each of the six Lakeview girls has just about 10 matches of experience to draw from. After the moratorium the Lady Vikes have a dual with Aurora on Dec. 30 then some time in between before an invite at Platteview on Jan. 13.

Coach Bargen is excited to use that time for development.

"We're going to be able to start back with the basics because they've kind of just been thrown in," Bargen said. "We can kind of tailor to their needs a little more. But the one thing about our girls is I just love their aggressiveness and their confidence. It was a fun night when they're all bringing home a medal and we're bringing home a team title."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

