Lemburg's pin seals dual win over Blair, boys drop first dual of season

Lakeview wrestling competed in its first dual of the season Tuesday hosting Blair. The Lady Vikes' dual came down to the final bout with both teams squared at 36-36.

Lacy Lemburg took the mat against Allison Wheeler at 120 pounds. The dual went into the second period, but Lemburg secured the pin at 2 minutes, 39 seconds to seal the win.

"I thought we performed pretty well (today). Lacy Lemburg came through in the last match to win the dual for us. She's really come along, so she's started to open up more on her feet which is great," Lakeview assistant coach Tanner Balfour said. "If she keeps wrestling like that, she's going to be high up on the podium at the end of the year."

Karlie Pelc opened the dual with a pin of Brianna Matzen at 39 seconds. Morgan Finecy tied the score at 12-12 with a fall at 1:24 against Jocelyn Inget.

Paola Vivar put Lakeview back in the lead with a fall of Madeline James at 2:56. The Bears secured back-to-back wins before Hannah Ogan won her first ever match, pinning Shelby Kain at 1:22. Ayshia DeLancey earned another fall, defeating Josie Tilson at 2:47.

After a 14-11 sophomore campaign, Finecy said setting up the shots was the biggest area of improvement she was looking to make.

"Getting my shots going," she said. "I was pretty timid last year, so I just want to try and set up more shots and just learn a lot more new moves."

Finecy improved her record to 6-1 on the season following a gold medal at the Lakeview Invite and a silver on Saturday at the Battle at The Point. The junior stated her goals for this season.

"Obviously state is one of them, but just having a better record and just learning a lot more as the season goes on," Finecy said.

The Lakeview girls will compete in Thursday's Fairbury Girls Invite. It'll be the final tournament until the Norm Manstedt Invite on Jan. 5.

Blair def. Lakeview boys 51-16: Three Vikings secured wins against Blair. Yordi Dominguez got Lakeview on the board with a pin at 1:51 against Griffin Rosterman.

Landon Ternus scored the quickest fall of the night at 51 seconds, beating Cornez Tucker. Levi Lutjelusche secured the final points of the night with a 15-2 major decision win over Keenan Wyman. Lutjelusche took down Wyman five times and recorded a two and a three-point nearfall.

"Yordi (Dominguez) is wrestling really confidently coming out of Holdrege. I think you saw that again. Landon (Ternus) just went out and did his thing. I was really proud of Levi's (Lutjelusche) match," Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said. "I thought he wrestled six minutes hard. We were hoping to get a tech or a pin, but I thought he left it all out there on the mat and was wrestling hard that whole time."

Although Lakeview fell short, it battled to the final whistle in all but two of the head-to-head matches. Two bouts ended in a decision, three by major decision and one in sudden victory.

"We hang our hat on being Viking tough, which we have a list of things they put together describes what it means to be Viking tough. I thought we showed some of that toughness (tonight)," Bargen said. "If nothing else, when a Lakeview kid steps up on the mat, that's something to be proud of that we can wrestle tough."

Owen Bargen lost Yoan Camejo by a 10-7 decision. Owen was wearing a cage in the dual after injuring his nose at Holdrege on Saturday. Jeff said he practiced with a different cage on Monday, but it wasn't fitting right.

"This is our better one that we finally found. It's no excuses," Jeff said. "That kid's a tough wrestler. I'm sure he'll be glad when he doesn't have to where that anymore."

The Vikings return home for a dual on Thursday against Schuyler. The Warriors are 7-3 in duals this season.

"Schuyler's going to be a really tough dual. They're bringing a lineup full of guys that battle. We know we have work cut out for us with those guys coming in Thursday," Jeff said. "We talked about having a good focused practice (tomorrow) and we're excited to get back on the mat."