Levi Bloomquist - Columbus High Super Senior

Columbus High senior Levi Bloomquist was a fish out of water at state last season. After competing on the floor of the CHI Health Center in Omaha the previous two years, Bloomquist was watching the proceedings from the stands.

A freak shoulder injury late in the year prevented him from continuing in the final weeks of the season. It was supposed to be the year he finally broke through for a medal.

"I get injured quite a bit," Bloomquist said with a smirk. "They're all weird."

This one was a fracture to his coracoid bone - part of the shoulder assembly that connects the bicep to the pectoral and has been referred to as the "lighthouse of the shoulder."

Bloomquist was at the UNK Midwest Duals in Kearney when he heard a pop and felt something release. He finished the match quickly, pinned his guy in 30 seconds, then went back out six days later in a dual. He lost that match 10-2 and called it a season. It took three or four trips to the doctor, X-rays and tests to determine what exactly happened. He could continue to wrestle if he could deal with the pain, but he could also cause further damage.

"I was pretty sad and I was mad that we were so close to state and districts," Bloomquist said. "I thought I'd be at the state tournament and win a couple matches. Having that taken away, that was tough. Coming in and watching the guys practice and get ready for state was really tough."

And as hard as it was not to compete, not being around his teammates was perhaps the hardest to deal with. Win or lose, he wanted to be among the group, encouraging and enjoying everyone's success. He did, however, race right past the security guard to greet Blayze Standley after the state title win.

Bloomquist won't settle for watching again this year. First, there's the bad taste left from last season. But also, for any wrestler who breaks into the Columbus High lineup as a freshman, big expectations are created. That he doesn't yet have a state medal makes Bloomquist feel somewhat behind.

"I've got to get one now. I've got to get up there (on the podium)," he said. "I'm not going to settle for no medal or just finishing sixth. I want to get higher."

Bloomquist is somewhat of a surprise to be in this position at all. Unlike the rest of his teammates, he wasn't on a wrestling mat like they were all the way back to kindergarten. He didn't start until the sixth grade and wasn't very good.

It took a few years before he put together a winning record. Then all of a sudden, after one teammate went down a weight and he beat another in a wrestle off, Bloomquist was in the Discoverer lineup as a freshman.

If he had it to do all over again, he would have started much sooner, but only for the relationships. The brotherhood between wrestlers is hard to explain for those who aren't involved. Bloomquist can't exactly put it into words other than to say its special.

But as far as getting a late start and suffering through losses, Bloomquist said those struggles are what made him into what he is today.

"I think it's what drove me. I think it's what helped me get in the right mindset," he said. "You never give up, keep going hard until the end. I feel like that really helped me getting that into my head."

-NATE TENOPIR

