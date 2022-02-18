Like father, like son - Owen Bargen matches dad with state medal

OMAHA - The conversation for bragging rights can officially begin at the Bargen household. Following a third-round consolation win Friday night in Omaha, Lakeview junior Owen Bargen secured his first state medal and has matched his dad, Vikings coach Jeff, in total number of state medals.

For the record, Jeff was a fifth-place medalist as a senior. Owen, having secured his first, can better Dad's total and still has a chance Saturday to win a brighter color.

"There's 100% bragging rights on the line," Owen said in the hallway of the CHI Center following a 2-0 victory against Ashton Munsell of Wayne. "I remember my freshman year, he told me how many wins he had his senior year, and I was like, 'Well I'm going to beat that,' and I did at districts that year even though I didn't make state. I always hold that over his head. Hopefully I can place a little higher than him so I can brag about that, too."

Bargen made his path to a medal as difficult as possible by losing Thursday morning 5-0. A loss in the first round means three straight wins to reach the medal round. A year ago in his first trip to state he won his first match then lost his next two. He wasn't yet familiar with long stays in Omaha.

But Bargen slowly but surely picked up steam as he worked his way through the consolation bracket. He started Friday with a win by fall after building a 4-0 lead, stayed alive with a 3-1 decision behind an escape then a takedown with 40 seconds left in the second round of consolations.

Friday night he scored a reversal late in the second period then rode Munsell out the rest of the way.

For a guy who's lost a few close matches this season because he couldn't escape, most memorably at state duals, nearly failing to escape again then creating a reversal 21 seconds before the whistle for the period seemed appropriate.

"I knew I could stand up on the guy because the last time we wrestled I got up like a billion times and he kept mat returning me," Bargen said. "I finally got up and I felt him try and hook my ankle, man, I was like, 'Here we go.' I knew that would be the match right there."

Bargen knew it because the last time the two met, the title match of the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 2, he won 2-1 on a late takedown in the first.

He and senior Landon Ternus will both bring home medals for Lakeview, the second year in a row in which two Vikings have earned state hardware. Ternus had yet to take the mat for his 220-pound semifinal at deadline for the print edition. Check online for full results.

Sophomore Levi Lutjelusche ended his first trip to state earlier in the day in a 6-4 loss to Will Leseberg of Wayne. Lutjelusche ended the season 34-14.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

