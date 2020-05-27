Local coaches in favor of adding girls wrestling

Girls wrestling failed to receive the full go ahead in last week's vote by the NSAA Representative Assembly but was approved as an emerging sport by the association's board of directors.
That stops the sport just short of earning full sanctioning by the NSAA but allows for a three-year trial period in which it can gain full status at any time.
How that will affect the wrestling scene in Columbus isn't exactly clear.
There has been interest among local girls in club wrestling as of late. In terms of high school wrestlers, however, neither Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic or Lakeview have had any females on rosters in recent years.
All three coaches are in favor of adding girls wrestling to the mix while admitting they're not totally sure how that would look.
“I’m in favor of it for sure; anything to grow the sport," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "There’s a lot of opportunities for young women with women’s college wrestling; international wrestling; there’s a lot of opportunity out there."
Bargen had a handful of girls in the junior high program last season and a handful more among youth wrestlers. One of those was his own daughter, Hadley, who joined partly because of family tradition and partly because she had a friend sign up.
That duo and the other girls that compete at the youth level tend to be the crowd favorites.
“I’m excited that it came through as an emerging sport. I don’t know what we will have in terms of high school yet, and how that’s going to work, but I know there’s a lot of girls that put a lot of time into it," he said. "The girls in our youth program love it quite a bit."
Lakeview has had the most consistent interest lately. At Scotus, Tyler Linder was just announced as the new head coach six weeks ago. Though he hasn't been involved in the program for several years, to his knowledge there wasn't any Shamrock interest among girls at the varsity or youth level. At Columbus High, coach Adam Keiswetter had one girl ready to wrestle last season but gave up on that idea when she was the only one.
“In terms of high school as an emerging sport, if we do get some interest, we want to try at least get some pairs so we don't have just one," Bargen said. "That’s something that was cool about the junior high last year. A couple of them wanted to do it, they started and a couple more joined. It ended up pretty good, the way it all worked out."
None of the three coaches had spent much time speaking to their administration regarding the matter after the NSAA vote. Planning out summer conditioning and other hurdles related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been more pressing. Thus, none could say exactly how the programs would handle it in terms of hiring new coaches should interest levels peak.
Girls wrestling was voted on twice last Thursday, first in the morning by the board of directors then later in the afternoon in front of a video call via Zoom by the assembly.
A proposal to forego the gradual addition as an emerging sport lost by one vote in the 51-member assembly in 2019. Proposals must receive 60% to pass. It fell three votes short 28-23 this time around.
The proposal created a girls state tournament and set a two-year transition period that allowed girls the option to participate in both girls and boys lineups during the regular season before switching to girls only for the postseason. The intention was to ensure girls had enough matches should tournaments include fewer entries or weight classes with only one or two on a bracket.
However, that setup violates NSAA bylaws which don't allow competition between boys and girls, let alone practicing.
That "raised the eyebrows of some people", NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told the Lincoln Journal Star last week following the vote.
"We have to be consistent from sport to sport," he said.
Since it didn't pass the assembly but was made an emerging sport, girls can continue wrestle boys when necessary while also remaining a member of the emerging program. Girls will also be allowed to compete in boys district meets.
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association held a state tournament this past February in York in which 115 wrestlers from 37 different schools took part. That's likely to happen again next winter as a still unsanctioned event.
Matters such as how to comply with NSAA practice rules are one of many questions Linder has.
He's also curious about the logistics of travel, tournament organization and whether or not different coaches would be required.
There are 23 states that have girls wrestling including border states Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.
“I probably would have voted yes, and the reason being, if you have a school that can facilitate it, and it helps get kids active, I’m all for it," Linder said. "But I would feel uncomfortable voting for something that doesn’t have those rules specifically lined up yet."
Keiswetter would like to hear a justification from those 23 members of the assembly that voted no. From his perspective, there's no guarantee the three-year period will end with the NSAA approving sanctioning.
His brother, a former athletic director in Kansas, dealt with a situation where the state athletic commission wouldn't start a state tournament unless there were 16 teams of girls. The NSAA hasn't set a similar requirement, but he's worried not having a state tournament until full sanctioning is given will stunt the growth process.
“The reason you want to become a wrestler is you want to become a state champion," he said. "When you have a tournament available, boom, kids will jump in there looking for an opportunity to be a champ. You don’t have a tournament, it’s hard to get people motivated to just practice."
Columbus High, like Lakeview, has a handful of girls in the youth program that compete with the boys. Keiswetter is concerned that without approval sooner rather than later, the NSAA will be forced to perpetually violate its own bylaws by forcing girls to compete against boys if they want to wrestle. At that point, the growth of the sport would likely plateau or drop, he said.
“Are they against the fact that girls would doing hand-to-hand combat? I don’t know; that’s kind of what I’m thinking," he said. "They’re not against girls sports; they just don’t think girls should wrestle because that’s not a lady-like thing. I don’t know. I’m not sure what they think."
Whatever the future holds, it seems he and his fellow city coaches are ready to help the sport grab a foothold and develop into the future.
“My thought is," Keiswetter said, "why don’t we already have it?"
