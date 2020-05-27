Local coaches in favor of adding girls wrestling

That duo and the other girls that compete at the youth level tend to be the crowd favorites.

“I’m excited that it came through as an emerging sport. I don’t know what we will have in terms of high school yet, and how that’s going to work, but I know there’s a lot of girls that put a lot of time into it," he said. "The girls in our youth program love it quite a bit."

Lakeview has had the most consistent interest lately. At Scotus, Tyler Linder was just announced as the new head coach six weeks ago. Though he hasn't been involved in the program for several years, to his knowledge there wasn't any Shamrock interest among girls at the varsity or youth level. At Columbus High, coach Adam Keiswetter had one girl ready to wrestle last season but gave up on that idea when she was the only one.

“In terms of high school as an emerging sport, if we do get some interest, we want to try at least get some pairs so we don't have just one," Bargen said. "That’s something that was cool about the junior high last year. A couple of them wanted to do it, they started and a couple more joined. It ended up pretty good, the way it all worked out."