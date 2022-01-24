Mahoney captures elusive gold as Lakeview wrestling wins another Madison title

Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney had only ever wrestled for a gold medal twice in his career before Friday at Madison. He came up short in the Central Conference championship a year ago in Schuyler and earlier this season at his home Lakeview Invite.

Those two silver medals are part of a collection that includes eight other pieces of hardware in a varsity career that has been in the Viking lineup each of the past three seasons.

Mahoney is, by all estimations from his coaches and teammates, one of the hardest-working, committed guys on the roster. One can imagine then what it was like on the edges of the mat Friday in Madison when he scored a pin midway through the first period of the 152-pound gold medal match.

Mahoney was one of four Viking champions, six in title matches and 12 Lakeview medal winners for a team that went 9-3 in final matches. That was enough to hold off Boone Central for the team title - the sixth in a row for Lakeview wrestling.

But as much as there was to celebrate, there was nothing quite as enjoyable for the Vikings as seeing Mahoney finally rewarded.

"I'm just super proud of Brock Mahoney coming out of the 4 seed to take his first-ever tournament title," coach Jeff Bargen said. "A kid that has just grinded, Brock Mahoney at 152, that was awesome. He's paid his dues. You knew it was in him all along."

Mahoney, Andon Stenger at 126 pounds, Owen Bargen at 138 and Landon Ternus at 220 all rose to the top of the medal stand. Hayden Johnston at 145 and Yordi Dominguez at 160 came up a little short and accepted silver.

That plus third for Levi Lutjelusche (106), Pablo Tellez (113), Landon Maschmeier (132), Gerber Recinos (145) and Miguel Cullum (170) earned Lakeview 242.5 points to 218 for Boone Central. Eli Pilakowski collected the final medal when he was sixth at 120.

Mahoney went 4-0 and pinned all four opponents, three of which were put on the mat in the first period. His longest match of the day was in the semifinals when it took until the back half of the second period when Mahoney defeated Stanton's Tylor Kment by fall.

He had built a 5-0 lead through the first period when Kment chose bottom for the second then regretted that decision. Mahoney beat his first foe in just a minute and won in the quarterfinals in only 52 seconds. He pinned Baylor Kaup of Logan View in a little more than a minute in the finals after a takedown 18 seconds after the opening whistle.

"He's kind of been coming into his own," coach Bargen said. "He wrestled really smart, stayed in good positions and dominated; there wasn't really a close match. We're super proud of him."

If Mahoney hadn't put together the feel-good story of the day, next up was Ternus. The junior has won six in a row and 18 of the last night while earning his second gold of the season.

Ternus defeated Logan View's Logan Booth by pin in the championship match with the two tied 5-5 after two periods. Booth started the third on the bottom and never escaped. Ternus rolled him over for the pin 38 seconds into the third.

Booth is the top-rated wrestlers in Class C at 220 according to the coaches association. He also denied Ternus a gold at the Logan View Invite in a 12-7 decision. Adding to that impressive payback win was one in the semis over Crofton's Jared Janssen. Janssen is No. 2 in C-2. Three days earlier, Ternus beat Grand Island Northwest's Victor Isele 7-0. Isele is No. 4 in Class B and had defeated Ternus by 6-1 sudden victory for the championship at the Holdrege Invite on Dec. 11.

Thus, figuring that all together, Ternus ended the week with three straight wins over ranked opponents, two of which were revenge matches from earlier this season. He's now 26-4 on the season. Class B No. 3 Jack Allen of Aurora and Class C No. 3 Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic are the only other wrestlers to hand him a defeat.

Stenger picked up his third gold of the year with four pins in four matches that combined for 2 minutes, 40 seconds of mat time. Bargen was nearly as dominant with three wins by fall then a technical fall 16-1 that took 5:12 in the title match. Stenger is 30-2 on the season. Bargen is 31-4 and also had three golds.

Johnston won in the semifinals 3-2 over Boone Central's Sam Grape when he reversed Grape in the final 30 seconds of the match. He pinned Stanton's Damien Erickson midway through the third period after a reversal had given him a 7-5 lead then lost to Crofton's William Poppe 3-1. Poppe, No. 4 in Class C, tied it 1-1 with a third-period escape then won it on a takedown with 49 seconds remaining.

Dominguez wrestled in his first tournament championship of the season but came up short to Crofton-Bloomfield's Wyatt Tramp 6-4. Dominguez had a 4-3 lead to start the fourth, allowed an escape just about midway through then a takedown with 45 seconds to go.

Lutjelusche, Tellez, Maschmeier and Cullum each lost in the semifinals then bounced back with two victories and bronze medals. Recinos lost his first match then won four in a row for his bronze medal.

Lakeview and Boone Central will get a chance to meet head-to-head on Thursday at Scotus when the Shamrocks host the Vikings and Cardinals in a triangular.

"It was a fun day. The finals round was especially awesome," coach Bargen said. "It was kind of up and down for a little while during the day, but our top seeds took care of business. We had some big matches there in the final."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

