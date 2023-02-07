Discoverers junior Marissa Anderson waited a year to have another shot of qualifying for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

Last year, when only the top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified, Anderson lost in the third-place match to an opponent she had beaten earlier in the district tournament.

That disappointment motivated her all season and the junior once against sat one win away from a trip to Omaha at Saturday's District 2 meet at Madison.

After a 16-second pin of Crofton-Bloomfield's Pamela Davis in the quarterfinals, Anderson competed against Omaha North's Chelsey Robinson in the 115-pound semifinals.

In a high-scoring match, Robinson defeated Anderson 18-14 coming back from a 9-8 deficit. Anderson was outscored 10-5 in the third period as she finished the dual with one two-point nearfall, three escapes, two takedowns, two reversals and one penalty.

It came down to a heartbreak round match with Boone Central's Kaylee Miller to determine who qualifies for state. Anderson prevailed in emphatic fashion, securing a 27-second fall of Miller. The junior took home bronze with a 28-second pin of Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Sierra Heckenlaible.

"If anybody deserves it, it's her (Anderson). She was one of the first girls to ever wrestle at Columbus. She was on the boys team as a freshman. It's kind of cool for her to break through there," Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Looking pretty good. She's fun to watch. I hope she can keep that momentum going and try to be our first state medalist. That would be pretty cool."

Anderson improved to 20-9 on the season. Keiswetter said her getting to Omaha has been a long time coming.

"All the extra stuff she did between now and then is all to win one more match. All the extra practices she put in. She competed in several tournaments last year," Keiswetter said. "It's not by accident by any means. All of it was to get there. Obviously, wanted to place as high as we can and getting the best spot in the state bracket but just qualifying was the goal mainly."

Columbus had two wrestlers fall in the consolation semifinals in juniors Hailey Hahn and Ella May Shevlin.

Hahn (6-7) secured a quarterfinal pin at 30 seconds against Wakefield's Ericca Lopez Ramos. In the semifinals, she lost to Battle Creek's Ella Reeves by fall.

Hahn fell to Omaha North's Destiny Reyes 9-5 in the consolation semifinals. The junior was even 2-2 after one period, but Reyes took a 7-5 lead on two takedowns and an escape in the second. Reyes recorded a takedown in period three to finish off the match as Hahn recorded two escapes, one reversal and one penalty.

Shevlin (20-13) rebounded from a first-round defeat with three straight consolation wins to put herself in a position to qualify for state.

She defeated Battle Creek's Carrington Uhlir 4-1 on two takedowns. In the next round, Shevlin earned a 7-5 victory against Tri County Northeast's Calie Cockburn on two takedowns and three escapes.

The junior advanced to the consolation semifinals on an 8-3 decision over Boone Central's Belle Brodersen. Shevlin scored five points in the third and finished the match with three takedowns and two escapes.

In the consolation semifinals, Shevlin was pinned by Omaha Marian's Hillary Adovlo at 4:27.

"It's hard to be that close. All things considered, it was a good performance from both of them. As first-year wrestlers, that's really good results considering they've only wrestled for one year," Keiswetter said. "It wasn't like they had anything youth experience or anything like that. You like to think they're very close to qualifying, but considering all the improvement they made over the season, it's actually really awesome."

Diana Orozco (15-14) picked up a first-round fall of Niobrara-Verdigre's Taylor Pavlik at 1:02. She lost her next two matches on falls against Logan View's Tawny Irvin and Elgin Public/Pope John's Isabella Smidt.

Danica Taylor (2-4), in her second tournament of the season, was eliminated in the consolation second round. After getting pinned in double overtime by David City's Laylani Kasik in the first round, the junior rebounded with a 1-minute pin of Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Isabel Larson.

In the consolation second round, Taylor lost 4-1 to Crofton-Bloomfield's Jaisie Janssen. Taylor escaped in period two but was pinned for a two-point nearfall in the third. Janssen also recorded a reversal in the second period.

"If we could've had her (Taylor) healthy, we would've had two qualifiers. Hailey (Hahn) is just a couple of points away and Ella (Shevlin) is right there. All things considered, a really good performance for our girls," Keiswetter said. "A lot to build on for next year and kind of end with a little momentum. Everyone scored points. Everyone won matches, so that's something that'll kind of motivate them for next year and think about this offseason and all the opportunities that they can do a little bit extra."