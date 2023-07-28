Columbus High’s Mason Petersen returned to the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota on July 21-22 to compete in the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps USA Wrestling 16U Junior National Championships.

After competing in the tournament last year, Petersen placed fifth in the 16U Greco-Roman 138-pound competition and was named an All-American representing Nebraska.

“Fargo was a good experience. I thought I wrestled the best I’ve wrestled all year at Fargo,” Petersen said. “I was able to come in to close matches with people who have beaten me before and I was able to keep calm during the whole tournament and didn’t get anxious or nervous. I just wrestled.”

In the Greco-Roman tournament, Petersen won his first three matches to reach the Round of 16. The Discoverer sophomore earned a 10-1 win over Wisconsin’s Briar Naglosky, a 12-2 tech fall against Will Deutschlander of Texas and a 13-4 victory over Illinois’ Ethan Banda.

Petersen’s run in the championship bracket ended with a 6-4 defeat against Georgia’s Blue Stiffler. It was tied 2-2 after period one before Stiffler scored four unanswered points. Petersen scored with 16 seconds left, but couldn’t find the equalizing score.

The sophomore bounced back with back-to-back pins of Illinois’ Joseph Knackstedt at 1 minute, 29 seconds and Florida’s Mason Basile at 52 seconds.

Petersen secured a 10-2 tech fall over Utah’s Noah Bull posting the final 10 points of the dual. He advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 28-second fall of Dane Renick of Arkansas.

Stiffler defeated Petersen 10-0 for the second time in the consolation semifinals, sending the Discoverer to the fifth-place match against Colorado’s Derek Barrows. Petersen claimed victory with an 8-0 tech fall.

“I was being smart with how I wrestled. I wasn’t trying things that are only work half the time,” Petersen said. “I wasn’t looking to score when I need to. I was being cautious, but still taking any chance to score I got and just being patient.”

Petersen also competed in the 16U Freestyle tournament. He won his first-round match by tech fall over Michigan’s Brysen Ealy before losing to Colorado’s Thomas Verrette 4-2 in the second round.

The Columbus wrestler won two consolation matches, a pair of 10-0 tech falls, before losing 11-2 in his second consolation round of 16 match.

As a member of Team Nebraska, Petersen helped the team tie for 16th in the Greco-Roman team standings with 34 points. He was one of two medalists on Nebraska joining Omaha Creighton Prep’s Adonis Bonar II, who won the 182-pound national title.

“It feels great to represent Nebraska,” Petersen said. “It feels good knowing that I went down there representing my state and being one of the All-Americans that came back from Fargo. It just feels good that people see the state as pretty good at wrestling.”

Petersen said he gained a lot of confidence after coming in Fargo last year. He went 2-2 in the freestyle tournament and 3-2 in the Greco-Roman competition.

“I was going into this season confident after what I achieved last season,” Petersen said. “I won some pretty big matches in freestyle and greco and I think I did pretty decent last year at Fargo as it was my first time. I just came in confident and ready because I’m a good wrestler and I know I can compete with anybody that steps on the mat with me.”

After earning a state medal in Omaha in February to cap his freshman season, Petersen said he’s been focusing on improving his game plan entering matches.

“I’ve been trying to improve a lot of my strategy. Before I would call my wrestling crazy and out there just trying to score points and not really thinking much about how I’m wrestling. I wasn’t really patient,” Petersen said. “This offseason I’ve worked on being patient, getting to my set-ups, getting to what I need to do and working to better myself so I can win closer matches and just stay in good a position and not give stuff up easily.”

Petersen faced wrestlers with different styles from all over the country. He said the exposure to different styles of wrestlers is beneficial as he prepares for his sophomore season.

“With wrestling all these people from across the country, I’ve gotten to see a lot of different states and people around the country like to wrestle. This helps me a lot prepare myself for bigger competitions,” Petersen said. “It’s going to prepare me for college when I’m going to be wrestling from everywhere and it helped me at Fargo. It’s also going to help me wrestle in the state of Nebraska because I’ve seen some of the best competition in the country, so I think that prepares for the best competition in the state as well.”