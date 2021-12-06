Nearly perfect finals round gives Lakeview wrestling its fifth straight home invite title

Lakeview wrestling was a dominant winner of its annual season-opening home invite on Friday night when the Vikings sent six to the finals, won five gold medals and produced 13 total on the medal stand.

The Vikings have won their home tournament for the last five years in a row but have had to eke out the last two - winning by 5 and 1/2 points over Raymond Central in 2019 and 15 last year over Elkhorn Valley.

That wouldn't be the case this year when six wins in the semifinals and five champions easily separated Lakeview from Raymond Central by a final total of 209 team points to 166.5.

It's the second-largest gap for the Vikings since seven team members rose to the top of the medal stand and Lakeview won the team trophy by 74 points over North Bend in 2017 when the streak started.

But perhaps most noteworthy of all was the return to gold for junior Owen Bargen and senior Hayden Johnston. Both went through last year without tournament titles. Friday they were joined by Levi Lutjelusche at 106 pounds, Andon Stenger at 126 and Landon Ternus at 220 as invite champions. Brock Mahoney came up short at 152 and settled for silver.

"I was going out there just trying to have fun. I knew this year bumping up a few weight classes was going to be hard," Bargen said. "I just wanted to go out there and have some fun and try my best."

Bargen had fun all the way to a title thanks to a win at 138 pounds that included a first-round pin that took just 40 seconds, another that was achieved in 50 seconds, a 5-3 win in the semifinals and a 2-1 decision in the championship.

He beat Ekhorn Valley's Tristan Smith in the semis after recovering from a first-period takedown with takedowns of his own in the second and third and a third-period escape. Bargen earned gold over Wayne's Ashton Munsell behind a takedown in the first period with 23 seconds remaining. He couldn't escape the bottom in the second but kept Munsell on the mat for the entire two minutes of the third.

Bargen wrestled at 113 last year and dropped title matches at the Logan View Invite, the Madison Invite and the district tournament.

"This year I was just trying to take off the pressure; it felt like a long time," he said. "I was just trying to take off the pressure, go wrestle my match and have some fun."

Johnston wrestled for gold once last year in the district tournament and two other times came up short in the semifinals. Friday at home he picked up a first-period pin and another midway through the third while advancing to the finals against Elkhorn Valley's Reed Bennett.

Johnston led that one 1-0 going into the third and had a 3-1 lead with just over 20 seconds remaining when Bennett escaped for the second time and earned a penalty point for being pushed off the mat. Neither created anything in the one-minute tiebreaker. Both escaped from the bottom in their respective overtime periods. Johnston started bottom in the second overtime then scored a takedown with 22 seconds remaining.

"It's been a while," Johnston said. "It was awesome, a great way to start the season. ... I just heard everyone cheering. I looked around and felt it was my moment, my time, my time to shine."

Lutjelusche, a sophomore, won his first varsity gold with two quick pins and another that took some work. He pinned his first-round opponent in 38 seconds and won the title on a pin in 49 seconds. Lutjelusche trailed Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central 2-0 to start the second period but converted a top starting position into a pin with 22 seconds left before the whistle.

Stenger was never on the mat for more than a minute in any of this three wins - scoring pins at 52 seconds, 55 seconds and 43 seconds on his way to this first home invite title.

Ternus also had three wins by pin at 1:33 in the first, 22 seconds of the first and midway through the third over Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Lambert for gold.

"I wasn't sure what to expect coming in, especially some of those football players with just four practices. We really had a good semifinal round that got us a nice lead on Raymond Central. The finals round, it was just awesome," coach Jeff Bargen said. "There were a few we were favored in a but a few we were underdogs in. The kids wrestled smart, they wrestled hard. It was a great night and a great way to start the season."

Mahoney pinned a foe from Cross County/Osceola in the first round and won in the semifinals by another early pin, this one over an opponent from Raymond Central. In the final he ran into returning state medalist Brady Belt of Shelby-Rising City and suffered a fall 21 seconds in the second period. Belt had a 4-2 lead at that point following a takedown in the first and another 10 seconds into the second period when he chose to start at neutral. Mahoney scored two on a reversal with seven seconds left in the first.

Landon Maschmeier (132) was third, Eli Pilakowski (12), Erick Bello (195) and Lyle Kudron (285) were all fourth and Pablo Tellez (120) was fifth.

Lakeview is back on the mat Thursday at home against Twin River.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

