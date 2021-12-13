Nine finalists push CHS to the top at Bellevue West

Nine finalists and five champions were more than enough for Columbus wrestling to claim its first tournament title of the year on Friday in Bellevue.

The Discoverers participated in the Bellevue West Invite for the first time after taking part in the Creighton Prep quad during the same weekend last year and in the Nebraska Duals in previous seasons.

Columbus was the odds on favorite in an eight-team field that included the hosts, fellow Class A team Papillion-La Vista South, four Class B teams and a Class C team (Johnson County Central). The Discoverers lived up to those expectations from the start, going 19-5 through the first two rounds.

Brenyn Delano (113 pounds), Blake Cerny (120), Adrian Bice (126), Caydn Kucera (132) and Carter Braun (152) each finished with a gold medal. Levi Cerny (106), Luis Garcia-Gomez (170), Rylee Iburg (182) and Liam Blaser (195) settled for silver.

Columbus scored 198.5 team points and was 58.5 points ahead of Papio South in second place.

"Overall, we looked really, really, good. I think everybody performed about as well as they could," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "It was a great start. At one point I looked over at (assistant coach Jose Leon) and asked, 'Have we even lost yet?'"

There were a handful of defeats in the first round, and as indicated earlier, five in the first two. But CHS lost just twice to start the night and built momentum right away.

The tournament was held as a round-robin that determined the placing matches first, third, fifth and seventh. A perfect record wasn't necessary to make the title match, but each of the nine Discoverers that wrestled for gold won all of their preliminary matches nonetheless.

The two most noteworthy of the night were likely Braun and Garcia-Gomez. Braun had yet to win a tournament in his varsity career. Garcia-Gomez, mostly a fill in for injured starters, had yet to wrestle a varsity tournament.

Braun then pinned three foes and celebrated history. Garcia-Gomez won by pin then sudden victory to qualify for the finals. He was defeated by pin early in the second period by Papio South's Brody Wilson, but it was a meaningful achievement nonetheless.

Braun was joined at the top of the podium by Delano pinning three opponents, two in the first period, Cerny matching that path to gold, Bice scoring four first-period pins on his way to a championship and Kucera picking up three wins - a pin in 1 minute, 9 seconds, another in 2:38 and a 4-2 decision in the final. Kucera scored a reversal 20 seconds into the second period for the winning points and hung on the rest of the way.

Levi Cerny won 6-2, 8-3 and by first-period pin before Papio South's Hank Kriegler denied him a title in an 11-2 major decision loss. Iburg won by fall in 47 seconds and scored a 9-4 decision ahead of Elkhorn's Mason Villwok handing him a 6-3 defeat. Iburg led 3-2 in the second when Villwok took the lead for good on an escape and a takedown with 19 seconds left in the period. He escaped the bottom in the third and padded his lead with 14 seconds left. Blaser pinned his first opponent in the third period, the next two in the first then suffered a 5-0 loss to Aurora's Mack Owens in the final. An escape and takedown in the second plus another takedown in the third were the difference.

Villwok was a 2021 state qualifier that just missed out on the medal round. Owens wrestled for a title at 182 pounds.

Other Columbus medalists included fourth for Tyler Zwingman (145), Kasen Grape (160) and Carter Fedde (220), fifth for Jaden McFarland (138) and sixth for Bryson Huey (285).

Columbus travels to face No. 1 Millard South on Tuesday then is in Grand Island on Friday and Saturday for the Flatwater Fracas.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

