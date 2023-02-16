OMAHA - Lakeview seniors Owen Bargen and Landon Ternus kept its state championship hopes alive Thursday, advancing to the semifinals at the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Bargen (45-3) defeated York sophomore Brooks Loosvelt on a 10-0 major decision in the first round before closing out a competitive 160-pound quarterfinal with a pin of Beatrice junior Kruse Williamson.

Ternus (43-0) was clinical, pinning Cozad junior Chris Ruano at 2 minutes, 19 seconds in the first round and Elkhorn North senior Jadon Webster in 45 seconds.

"Really proud of both of them. Both of them looked sharp (today)," Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Wrestled their match, got into their positions and hopefully (tomorrow) we can get out there and take advantage of the situation we're in."

Owen squared off against Loosvelt for the second time this season Thursday, defeating the sophomore 7-1 at the Central Conference meet on Jan. 28.

The Vikings senior widened his margin of victory to 10 points on a three-point nearfall, three takedowns and one escape.

In the quarterfinals, Owen escaped five seconds into the second period to break the scoreless deadlock against Williamson. The Beatrice junior elected neutral to start the third period. With 1:16 remaining, Owen took down Williamson eventually pinning him 31 seconds later.

"I was kind of hoping Owen would open up a little bit earlier because that guy was really good with his hand fighting and drags," Jeff said. "I thought if we just got a deep shot, I thought we would get there. It was nice to see him get that in the third period to go up 3-0. Owen's pretty tough on top, so closed it out there."

Owen will face Omaha Skutt freshman Riley Johnson in the 160-pound semifinals. Johnson defeated Owen 9-5 on Jan. 14 at the Schuyler Invite.

Ternus led Ruano 12-1 in his first round match, including scoring 10 points in the first period on a pair of three-point nearfalls and two takedowns. After electing bottom, Ternus scored a reversal before pinning the Cozad junior six seconds later.

The senior's lone takedown led to the eventual pin of Webster.

"We hadn't seen that kid, so that was kind of an unknown. Right away when the wrestling start, I can tell he's a good wrestler. Got in on a couple shots and had a fireman's a couple times," Jeff said. "Landon (Ternus) just held good positions, had some good sprawls and finally got the tie he wanted and pulled the trigger just like how he's been doing all year."

Ternus will face Plattsmouth junior Caleb Adkins in a battle of undefeated wrestlers. Adkins recorded two falls on Thursday to improve to 18-0.

Lakeview senior Miguel Cullum and junior Yordi Dominguez suffered close defeats in their respective matches.

Cullum (42-9) scored a second-period reversal just after the match's halfway point, taking a 2-1 lead into the third period against Nebraska City senior Bayler Poston.

After Poston elected bottom, he escaped Cullum with 1:39 left in the bout to tie it 2-2. As the time expired, Poston completed a takedown of Cullum to snatch the victory.

Dominguez (40-4), after a scoreless first period, escaped Chadron senior Rhett Cullers after electing bottom to take a 1-0 13 seconds into the second. The match entered the third period tied after a penalty.

Cullers took the lead after electing bottom with an escape with 1:49 remaining. He took down Dominguez with 21 seconds left to put the match away as Dominguez escaped as time expired.

"I kind of challenged them both to open up more to be honest with you and not leave anything left to be said when we leave Saturday night," Jeff said. "We want to walk out here knowing that we put everything we did, so just to get on their attacks, find their angles. They both wrestled well. We just need to get more aggressive in our positions. Instead of letting the match come to us, let's go get the match."

Levi Lutjelusche, Gerber Recinos and Sebastian De La Cruz battled tough opposition and dropped their respective first round matches.

In his second trip to Omaha, Lutjelusche (33-18) fell to O'Neill junior John Alden 15-3 pushing the district runner-up for the full distance.

The junior fell behind 7-1 after the first period and trailed 9-1 heading to the third following an Alden takedown. Lutjelusche scored a reversal with 33 seconds remaining after a first-period escape.

Recinos (35-16) fell 5-2 to Cozad junior Dreu White. The district champion opened the scoring with a takedown, but Recinos evened things up on a reversal.

White scored three unanswered points in the second period on an escape and a takedown after electing bottom following a Recinos deferral. The junior elected bottom to start the third period, but couldn't score.

De La Cruz (19-26) fell to reigning Class B state runner-up, Beatrice senior Deegan Nelson, in the first round by fall at 1:23. The sophomore escaped three times, but Nelson recorded four takedowns and a three-point nearfall before finishing with a fall.

"I really though Levi (Lutjelusche) wrestled outstanding against John Alden. He wrestled hard in that and was laying it on the line. Geber (Recinos) as well," Jeff said. "Sebastian's (De La Cruz) first time here and he had a tough draw, but overall was pretty pleased with how we came out. We need to climb back in it (tomorrow)."

Cullum, Dominguez, Lutjelusche, Recinos and De La Cruz willl compete in the consolation first round at noon Friday in Omaha. If they win both matches, they'll compete in the consolation third round at 6:30 p.m.

Owen and Ternus will take the mat in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.

"We got two medals secured," Jeff said. "I told them if we're going to be a top 10 team, we're probably going to need four. That was the challenge I sent to the guys."