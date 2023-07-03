Lakeview graduate Owen Bargen competed in his final wrestling match on June 10 at the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) All-Star Dual at Grand Island Northwest.

Along with the match itself, Bargen enjoyed activities with his fellow All-Stars traveling to the National Guard base in Hastings in addition to competing in a game of paintball.

"It was a lot of fun. I met a lot of great guys. A lot of guys passionate about the same things. I feel like a lot of wrestlers can all share similarities and how they act and their sense of humor," Bargen said. "It was just a lot of fun in general, not just the dual but the week leading up to it where we were doing stuff at the National Guard training site and all that stuff."

At the banquet on June 9, Bargen found out he would square off against Elkhorn's Sean Stara as a member of the Red Team.

After a scoreless first period, Stara took the lead on a reversal with 55 seconds remaining in the second period. Bargen earned a point via a stalling penalty with 10 seconds remaining with the match ending in a 2-1 decision for Stara.

It was one of four Red defeats by one point as the Blue Team won the dual 42-23.

"Sean (Stara), great guy. I love him to death. We were talking about our match before. He's a good buddy. We were talking like it's going to be a good match and everything," Bargen said. "He had a couple pounds on me, so when I went out there to wrestle him I was a little hesitant the first period because he was stronger with his ties. It kind of scared me because I'm not used to wrestling up at like 185 (pounds) like where I was in the season.

"It was a really competitive match. If I could have gotten an escape there at the end, it would've been a tied match. I think on our feet we were really mutual. It was a fun experience. The matches were shorter, which is different to adjust to."

The Lakeview graduate was among a dozen Vikings to make it to Omaha in February. He said he took pride in being a leader on the team as he was a named a captain all four years.

"Obviously I'm the coach's kid, so everybody puts a little extra pressure on me but I've always embraced. Even through my freshman year, I was selected as a captain a couple times not by my Dad but my teammates because I set that example and work hard every day," Bargen said. "I always just loved that leadership. Obviously in football it's a team sport, you got multiple leaders, but wrestling everyone's looking to me and I embraced that and I always tried to bring other people to their potential and as myself too."

Bargen completed his wrestling career as a two-time state medalist, placing sixth as a junior and fourth as a senior. He recorded 163 career wins and qualified for the state wrestling tournament three times.

While last month was the final time he wrestled, Bargen has eyes of being a coach one day as he'll attend Wayne State to study in physical education.

"It's meant the world. I've been wrestling my whole life. I've gotten so many life lessons out of wrestling. It's kind of sad parting for me not wrestling anymore, but I think I really enjoyed my part in it," Bargen said. "I can't wait to come back and coach someday and have other kids experience how I experience wrestling and let it grow them as an athlete and a person."