Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez, Landon Ternus win gold at Logan View

Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Landon Ternus took home another gold medal Saturday at the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite. Bargen and Ternus captured their third gold medal in three meets while Dominguez earned his second in a row.

As a team, Lakeview finished the meet in third with 148 points. Levi Lutjelusche, Eli Pilakowski and Gerber Recinos claimed bronze medals and Miguel Cullum earned fourth place.

Broken Bow won the meet with 174.5 points and Fillmore Central finished as the runner-up with 153.5 points.

Bargen (14-1) cruised through the meet with four pins at 160 pounds, all coming in the first period. He defeated Scotus Central Catholic's Jackson Baumert in 1 minute, 54 seconds, Logan View's Aiden Crawford in 33 seconds, Alex Braniff of Tekamah-Herman at 1:44 and Syracuse's Cy Peterson at 1:16.

"I thought he (Owen) was focused and that's kind of the thing we came into the day saying it would be a great day because it's going to be a long one where we're really working on getting ourselves in a pre-match routine and making sure we're hitting the mat ready to wrestle," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Not overlooking any opponents. I thought he did a good job of executing that."

Dominguez (14-1) and Ternus (13-0) faced stiff challengers in the final of their respective weight classes. Dominguez, who defeated Souther's Carson Goes by fall and David City's Barrett Andel by a 5-3 decision, squared off against Broken Bow's Jack Myers in the 170 final. The junior escape from Myers with 1:22 remaining in the second period for the lone point of the bout.

"You can tell his (Dominguez) confidence is at a high right now. He had a big win in the semifinals there that got him in the final," Jeff said. "He had to ride out the third period (in the final) to get the win, so solid win over another solid Class C highly-ranked opponent."

After recording two falls against Superior's Christian Osweilier and Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis, Ternus faced off against Broken Bow's Cal Wells in the 220 final for the second straight meet.

Ternus, who defeated Wells 4-2 at Holdrege, earned a 4-3 win by decision on Saturday. The senior took down Wells in the first period to open the scoring. Each recorded an escape before Wells took Ternus with 1:18 remaining to even the match. Ternus answered nine seconds later with another escape to break the 3-3 tie.

Eight of Dominguez's 14 wins have come by fall while Ternus earned 10 falls and one major decision this season. Jeff said it was important for both to be tested.

"Those are the kind of matches where you can look back on and have confidence that you've been through it. We've been here before. Like Yordi's (Dominguez) finishing on top and getting that ride out, that's huge," Jeff said. "Landon (Ternus) was on his feet up one and you don't want to get a stalling call that can tie it up, so just learning to wrestle in a good position without stalling is huge and something that we work on all the time."

Lutjelusche (9-6) recorded his highest placement in a meet this season going 3-1. The junior pinned Logan View's Sam Peters at 4:27 in the quarterfinals before falling to David City's Brittin Valentine by a 12-2 major decision in the semifinals.

Lutjelusche bounced back with two consolation wins by decision. He shut out Battle Creek's Jaxon Hassler 6-0 behind two takedowns and a reversal. In the 126 third place match, Lutjelusche defeated Peters for the second time on a 9-4 decision. The sophomore recorded four takedowns and one escape.

Pilakowski (12-5) capped a successful week with four wins at Logan View. The junior advanced to the 138 semifinals following a 44-second fall of Superior's Colt Laaker and one at 5:24 against Southern's Austen Forney.

Kaden Gregory of Logan View shut out Pilakowski in the semifinals 4-0. Following a pin of Broken Bow's Tallen Harrold, Pilakowski squeaked out a 1-0 win over David City's Luke Polivka on an escape with 1:04 left.

"Eli's (Pilakowski) really coming on strong. Works hard in practice. I really like the way Eli ... just his demeanor when he wrestles. He's very focused. He doesn't change the way he wrestles. You can't tell if he's winning or losing," Jeff said. "He can be down in a match and he still wrestles the same way and we preach that. I'm really excited about his start to the season and kind of confidence he's wrestling with."

Recinos (9-6) earned his first medal of the season, claiming bronze as the No. 7 seed in the bracket. The junior pinned Yutan's Tannen Honke and he defeated Logan View's Chance Foust by an 8-3 decision.

Austin Breckenridge of Tekamah-Herman beat Recinos 7-3 in the 145 semifinals. Recinos competed in his final head-to-head match in the consolation semifinals, a 4-1 decision over Broken Bow's William Moninger. Recinos claimed bronze as Foust reached his five-match minimum.

Cullum (14-2) finished fourth after reaching his five-match minimum. The senior recorded four falls. He defeated Logan View's Owen Meyer at 3:13 in the first round before losing to Logan View's Baylor Kaup by an 11-5 decision in the quarterfinals.

Cullum reeled off three consolation victories with a fall of North Bend's Jaden Smith, Syracuse's Tieran Cox and Battle Creek's Conner Neuhalfen. Quickest fall was 56 seconds against Neuhalfen.

Lakeview returns to the mat for the final time in 2022 on Dec. 29 at Aurora seeking its first dual win of the season. Jeff assessed where he feel the team is near the halfway mark.

"The strength of our team set up right now hasn't really conducive to being great in a duals settings against a team like Schuyler that has a wrestler everywhere and a competitive wrestler," Jeff said. "With Jack's (Glendy) injury that might cost us a little bit too since we have duals coming down the line here, but I've been really proud with the way we've competed in tournaments.

"We're wrestling hard in duals, just the way weight classes and the injuries we've had, we've just been in a tough spot there. Hopefully we can get some of that fixed up over Christmas break. As far as the quality on the mat, I've been really excited from what I've been seeing."