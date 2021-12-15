Patriot power too much for Columbus wrestling

As if Columbus High needed any reminding just who was on top of the Nebraska High School wrestling world, Millard South provided a reminder on Tuesday night nonetheless.

The Patriots powered past the Discoverers 61-12 and won 12 of the 14 weight classes. Junior Liam Blaser was the lone head-to-head winner when he pinned Brock Dyer midway through the second period at 195 pounds. Sophomore Brenyn Delano accepted a forfeit at 113 for the team's other six points.

Millard South won seven matches by pin including five in a row from 145 to 170, picked up two major decisions, a technical fall and won twice by fewer than eight points.

It was a humbling night but also one that coach Adam Keiswetter said can be beneficial if his group responds in the right way.

"You can try to protect them from elite competition, or in my opinion, go seek it out," Keiswetter said. "It lets our guys know, 'If I want to be the best wrestler in the state, that's the caliber of guy I need to compete with.' It was an eye-opener for some of them."

The dual opening weight class was at 120 pounds where Miles Anderson scored an 11-3 major decision over CHS senior Blake Cerny. Anderson had two takedowns in the first two periods then added an escaped with three more in the third.

Adrian Bice was beaten at 126 by Gino Rettele 9-8, despite taking a 6-1 lead in the second after a reversal. Rettele escaped, put Bice on the mat and had him fighting into to stay in the match after a three-point nearfall. Just like that, the Millard South junior had a 7-6 lead. He escaped to start the third and escaped again for the win after Bice created a late takedown.

Logan Glynn defeated Columbus junior Cadyn Kucera (132) 12-8 thanks to a reversal and two moves for six back points at the start of the third period. That gave Lynn a 12-3 advantage. Kucera fought back with his own reversal and three-point nearfall, but Glynn hung on.

Jaden McFarland (138), Tyler Zwingman (145) and Kasen Grape (160) were all a part of five straight losses that gave away 30 points. Those three were pinned; Columbus was open at 152 and 170.

Rylee Iburg (182) lost by 11-3 major decision, Blaser won by fall after a first-period takedown then converted his top start in the second into a pin, Carson Fedde (220) and Bryson Huey (285) were pinned and Levi Cerny took a 22-6 technical fall in his match ahead of Delano ending it on the forfeit.

"I think they need to find out if the techniques they use are going to work against a guy of that caliber," Keiswetter said. "Sometimes they're doing things that might work on a guy that's not going to resist them as much. This way they can know, 'Hey, my stuff can work against that guy.' … There's a lot of positives that can come from it."

Columbus is in action Friday and Saturday at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island. The girls are also part of the event on Saturday.

