OMAHA - Lakeview senior Landon Ternus waited all day to take the mat in the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Following 12 rounds of boys matches and four rounds of girls matches, Ternus stood toe-to-toe with Gering senior Collin Schwartzkopf in the 220-pound final.

Ternus started on the front foot, taking down Schwartzkopf 25 seconds into the match for a three-point nearfall. At the end of the second period, Ternus posted another three-point nearfall.

He staved off Schwartzkopf in the third period for a 16-5 major decision and the state championship.

"I'm just extremely excited," Ternus said. "It's an eye-opening moment to see whatever I to try to accomplish anything I can do it."

Ternus finished the match with four takedowns, the two three-point nearfalls and two escapes.

After the second nearfall didn't result in the pin, Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said he wanted to make sure Ternus held his position to see the match out.

"We knew his (Schwartzkopf) only hope late was a head throw, so when he caught him on his fireman's, that was huge," Bargen said. "Another five point move for us as well. Landon (Ternus) and some of the other coaches had him scouted out real well and we kind of knew what to expect."

When the match was over, Ternus was exhausted. He expended everything he had for his final high school wrestling match.

"Landon (Ternus) last year might have gassed out there. We pushed him all year and he's trained hard for it," Bargen said. "It was great to see him ... he left every ounce of what he had out there. I know he wanted that pin really bad, but we'll take a state championship."

The senior became just the third Lakeview wrestling state champion in school history, joining 1991 winner Dwayne Drummond and 1995 state champion Steven Jenny. Ternus joined Jenny as the only other undefeated state champions.

"He's put the work in this year. Trained hard, worked hard. Very coachable. Just wrestled aggressive and always wrestles to win," Bargen said. "He does not fear failure and that's what it takes. It's big for him because I know his goal coming into the season was undefeated state champ. It doesn't get much higher than that."

Ternus completed a four-year wrestling career as a four-time state qualifier, a two-time state medalist and 148 career victories. Bargen said he'll go down as arguably one of the greatest Vikings of all-time.

"Ever since I started wrestling, it was something I looked forward to and to have it be my senior year is even better," Ternus said. "I just want to leave my footprint and that's what I'm probably going to do."

Joining Ternus on the medal stand was fellow senior Owen Bargen and sophomore Lacy Lemburg.

Owen (46-5) capped his high school career with a fourth place medal, the second state medal of his career. He defeated York sophomore Brooks Loosvelt 10-0 in the consolation semifinals to advance to the 160-pound third place match.

The senior posted three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and one escape to defeat Loosvelt for the second time in the state tournament.

For the third time this season, Owen squared off against Blair senior Yoan Camejo for the bronze medal. It was scoreless after one period, but a pair of takedowns put Camejo in the driver seat.

Owen entered the third trailing 4-2 after two escapes, but an escape and a takedown from Camejo put the match out of reach. Owen escaped with 31 seconds left for the finally tally of the match.

"It's a great feeling (winning another state medal), but I'm a little disappointed in my performance but to come away with fourth and bouncing back after semifinals loss is nice," Owen said. "Getting to wrestle the Blair kid (Camejo) again. It's always a great experience and I wrestled him a lot better this time than I did at districts and in the dual."

Owen improved his position on the medal stand after placing sixth last year. He finished his career with 163 wins, a three-time state qualifier and a two-time state medalist.

"I'm forever grateful for Lakeview wrestling," Owen said. "It taught me so much and to come away with hardware two years in a row is awesome. I'm glad I got my name on the wall a couple times. It's nice."

Alongside him the entire way has been his father Jeff. Owen described what it's been wrestling with him for the past four years.

"He's always pushed me," Owen said. "I always want to do better for him because he always encourages me growing up for years now almost all my life. Having him as a high school coach is awesome and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Lemburg (38-4) battled back from a quarterfinal defeat to earn her second state medal. She fell to Fremont freshman Kaylee Bedsole 6-1 in the consolation semifinals, recording a third-period escape. Bedsole finished with an escape, a three-point nearfall and a takedown.

In the 120-pound fifth place match, Lemburg defeated Omaha Skutt senior Nella Dolan 6-3. The match was tied 2-2 following a Dolan takedown and a Lemburg reversal. After a scoreless second, Lemburg took down Dolan twice to seal the victory.

The sophomore posted a 13-win improvement this season.

"I feel like it went pretty well. My showing at state definitely didn't go as I planned obviously, but it's OK," Lemburg said. "It gives me some motivation to bounce back and come back better and stronger next year."