Riley Eickmeier - Scotus Central Catholic Super Senior

Riley Eickmeier lost his first-ever tournament. It was snowing that day in Brainard, and the family had to stay the night because of the weather. Besides those details, he remembers little else about the day other than the finals loss.

In the long run, it might have been just what he needed. Years later, Eickmeier says that early disappointment was likely the driving force behind why he poured himself into wrestling so much as a youngster.

"I was very mad I didn't get first. It was someone from my own team I had to wrestle. I lost to him and I was pretty upset," Eickmeier said. "All I wanted to do was win a trophy, and I wrestled my heart out but I didn't get that trophy and that kind of set it from day one. I wanted to win and didn't get it. From that day I've always wanted to be number one and always had that drive ever since."

Eickmeier is the lone returning state qualifier for a Scotus program looking for a resurgence after a few lean years. The program was established in 2012 and had a better start than most. By 2016 the Shamrocks already had two state champions and a conference title. There were more state medals earned the year after, but in the past four seasons, Scotus has sent 12 wrestlers to state and won a combined six matches.

Eickmeier, who's been watching championship Saturday with his dad on TV since those early days, says he doesn't feel any pressure to recapture some of that old glory now that he's the new face of the program. He has big goals and wants to be remembered, but pressure either makes coal or diamonds. Eickmeier would prefer to be the latter.

In his final season he's embracing a position of leadership and wants to set an example for the youngsters.

Eickmeier went 32-15 in his junior year and made it to state as a fourth-place district finalist. He won the Syracuse Pin Tournament and wrestled for gold two other times. Eleven of his 32 wins came by way of pinfall.

"It feels pretty awesome. I just hope I can show everyone and be an inspiration for them when they're my age," he said. "I'm not trying to leave behind anything, no regrets. As soon as I'm number one on the state podium I'll feel like I've made it."

