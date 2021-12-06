'Rocks capture three medals at Lakeview

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling won a grand total of 10 matches between 11 wrestlers at last year's Lakeview Invite. Three of those wrestlers collected medals and the Shamrocks were 10th out of 11 in the final team standings.

This past Friday back at the same event with with eight on the mats, Scotus scored 15 more team points, again collected three medals and was ninth out of 14. That's a marginal gain, but much more considering several circumstances.

"We had a lot of guys today wrestling their very first varsity matches, and first round right away you get a win by Riley (Eickmeier), you get a win by Spencer (Wittwer), you get a win by (Spencer) Shotkotski going in there and getting his first varsity win with a pin, Evan Kiene gets his first varsity win with a pin, David DeLeon wrestled great today and got his first real varsity win," coach Tyler Linder said. "It was a great day to be a young wrestler for Scotus."

Shotkotski is a freshman who wrestled in the 145-pound division and went 2-2. He didn't earn a medal but gained some valuable experience. DeLeon competed at 285 and went 2-2 with a 4-2 decision and a pinfall victory late in the second period of the fifth place match on his way to a fifth-place medal. DeLeon was a freshman at the Lakeview Invite a year ago when he went 0-2. Overall, he struggled through a tough 0-14 season.

Kiene is a sophomore who wasn't part of the squad last year. Friday in the 160-pound tournament he lost his final two matches and went home without a medal but started with a pin in just 56 seconds in the first match of his career.

"I saw some very encouraging things," Linder said. "You see a lot of growth after your first meet. I didn't realize we were as far as we were, but we've still got a long ways to go."

DeLeon's spot on the medal stand added to a third-place finish by Wittwer, a sophomore, and Eickmeier, a senior.

Wittwer pinned an opponent from North Bend in the quarterfinals, lost by pin to eventual champion Landon Ternus of Lakeview, bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a pin against a wrestler from Raymond Central with 22 seconds left in the second then pinned a foe from Fullerton just three seconds into the second period for a bronze medal.

Eickmeier was dominant until he ran in Kaden Parde of Raymond Central. The Shamrock senior wo by pin in 40 seconds, put together a 16-0 technical fall in just 2:08 and scored a 13-0 major decision in the semifinals.

Eickmeier led 4-0 in the championship before suffering a reversal, three nearfall points and giving up a point on an illegal hold. He recovered for an escape and a takedown and took a 7-6 lead after a wild fist period. He scored another takedown 47 seconds into the middle period but again was reversed and pinned.

On his feet, Eickmeier was clearly the better wrestler. On the mat it was Parde with the advantage.

"Riley wrestled great, but I thought his third match of the day was the best match I've ever seen him wrestle," Linder said. "He was physical, he was aggressive and he was calculated; his opponent didn't stand a chance. In that final match, he had some great takedown opportunities, scored some points early but kind of got out-wrestled on the mat. He made a few mistakes, and you can't win championships when you make mistakes."

Scotus will hope to carry the momentum forward to Friday at the Raymond Central dual tournament.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

