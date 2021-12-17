'Rocks wrestlers face tough tests in champs Central City, runner-up Aquinas

The young Scotus Central Catholic wrestling team faced two stiff challenges Thursday night. The Shamrocks squared off against Central City and Aquinas Catholic in back-to-back duals. Those two represent the top of the final team standings last February in Omaha - Central City won a state title while Aquinas was the runner-up.

Scotus, meanwhile, is open at several weight classes and fills many others with young, inexperienced wrestlers. That was evident when Central City scored a 60-23 win over Scotus and Aquinas followed it up with a 74-6 final score.

The Shamrocks were gifted 12 points via forfeit against the Bison. Spencer Shotkotski and Riley Eickmeier picked up wins. Facing Aquinas, the best Scotus could do was pick up a win via forfeit at an open weight class.

"There are measuring stick types of performances. Where we're at and where do we want to be," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "In order to be the best, you've got to wrestle the best, so very humbled to be out here with these talented teams."

Shotkoski defeated Central City's Alex Strong in the 145-pound dual with a pin. It was the freshman's fifth win of the season and third by fall.

In the 170-pound bout, Eickmeier defeated the Bison's Bryce Kunz by tech fall 16-1 to improve his season record to 9-2.

Shotkotski started his season with a 2-2 performance at the Lakeview Invite. He won three out of five last week at the Raymond Central Dual Tournament. The freshman is 5-6 overall and learning how to control his bruising style.

"Spencer (Shotkoski) is just a bull in a china shop. He's fun to watch wrestle, but it's also frustrating," Linder said. "As a fan, it's fun to watch. As a coach, it's kind of frustrating, but he finds ways to win matches with his unique style, which is unorthodox, but still exciting to say the least."

Eickmeier, the lone returning state qualifier from a year ago, was the runner-up at Lakeview and went 1-1 in head-to-head matches at Raymond Central. Three times he accepted forfeits. At 9-2, he suffered defeats to 3-1 Kaden Parde of Raymond Central and 9-1 Samuel Vrana of Wahoo Neumann.

"Riley (Eickmeier) was able to get some really nice takedowns and was able to ride tough on top and get some turns that let him into the second period, where we felt comfortable with him being in the neutral position and getting another takedown and got a quick tech fall in the second period," Linder said. "Happy with his performance."

Central City secured 36 points by forfeit. The Bison's Tristan Burbach defeated Shamrock Joseph Cornwell in the 132-pound dual by fall 45 seconds into the match. Scotus 138-pounder Gabe Gassen fell in 33 seconds against Brandon Fye. Evan Kiene and Tyler Cline lost in their respective bouts in the 160 and 120-pound duals.

"I was happy with how our guys came out early against a very, very talented Central City team and were able to get some points up on the board and get a couple wins under our belt," Linder said.

In the second dual of the night against Aquinas, the Monarchs recorded 36 points by forfeit. Gassen, Rudy Brunkhorst, Spencer Wittwer, Cline and Cornwell were all pinned. Kiene was defeated by tech fall.

Three of the pins came in the first period, as did the technical fall by reigning state champ Christopher Nickolite over Kiene. Reilly Miller pinned Scotus sophomore Spencer Wittwer in 3 minutes, 28 seconds. Jacob Moravec put Cornwell on the mat at 2:33 of the final match.

Linder said the big thing through the first two weeks of the season has been for the Shamrocks to celebrate the little victories and find successes where they can. Scotus came into Thursday hoping for the best, but trying to put the proper perspective on where it's program is at compared to two of the state's powerhouses.

"A guy like Rudy Brunkorst, in his match against Aquinas, had two really nice shots and was able to wrestle, but then just caught himself in a weird spot and got turned and got pinned," Linder said. "When you see those windows and those opportunities, you got to tell kids like Rudy and like the others that you're right there. You're drilling your technique in your practice time and your mat time is really starting to pay off.

"With a very small roster and with a young group of kids, you're going to expect that. You're going to expect guys to maybe not see the wins or losses, but the mat time they're experiencing as young wrestlers is going to pay dividends for us down the road."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

