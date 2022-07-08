Rod Boss fulfills dream being named Scotus wrestling head coach

Rod Boss has lived and breathed wrestling. Growing up in David City, Boss was an individual state wrestling champion in 1996. For the last decade, he's been on the Scotus Central Catholic wrestling coaching staff.

As he enters his ninth season at Scotus, Boss was promoted to head wrestling coach on April 13 with Tyler Linder sliding over to assistant coach. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I was a state champ for David City for them and I knew ... when I finished my wrestling career that I wanted to coach wrestling," Boss said. "It's something I really worked hard for, really kind of strived for to one day be a head coach of my team. With being a head coach, you got a little bit more responsibility as far as some stuff go, but very, very excited to be the next head coach at Columbus Scotus."

Boss said he had discussions over the last year with Linder as he was contemplating stepping down as head coach and moving to an assistant role. The two were on the first-ever Scotus wrestling coaching staff in 2012.

The Shamrocks wrestling program has gone through waves. When it first started, the team featured a large amount of wrestlers who placed top five at state. As that group graduated, the numbers dipped to nine wrestlers each of the last two years, but they're back on the rise with about 20 high school wrestlers slated to compete this season.

A couple of objectives for Boss to help grow the wrestling program is the installation of a wrestling room and starting a wrestling camp.

"I've kind it been through it all at Scotus. Coach Linder and myself, we work really well with the administration and they are all on board with us moving forward and the hope is to get a wrestling room built. Another thing and a big emphasis is to start a wrestling camp," Boss said. "A wrestling camp is a must and the administration is totally on board with that. We're hoping to do that this upcoming winter, so we'll see if that works out. We have around 20 kids on the high school team this year and that's doubled since last year and the year before that."

Boss wrestled in David City, a community passionate about the sport. He competed under legendary Scouts head coach Gaylen Kamrath. Kamrath led David City to a 1984 state team title and coached 22 individual state champions, including Boss. He also got to coach with Kamrath for five years at Scotus and learn from him.

"He (Kamrath) taught me a lot about work ethic and the mindset you need to become a champion. Not only on the mat, but off the mat as well," Boss said. "I learned a lot from coaching him. How to motivate kids and get them up to wrestle the big matches. Coach Kamrath was all about working hard in practice and getting the most out of his wrestlers.

"He really just helped me and kind of mentored me along and I looked for him for answers and I still do. If I have questions, I reach out to him, so he's been a great help as far as mentoring me and to coaching us."

Boss hopes to instill the same type of mindset that he developed at David City into his Shamrock wrestlers as head coach.

"I tell the kids wrestling is all about mindset. You step on the mat and you think you can win and will win. But it all starts in the offseason. It starts in the practice room. I think I bring a little bit of that hard-nose, wrestling physical aspect to Scotus because I want my kids not only to be the most aggressive, but the most dominant on the mat," he said. "I always talk about being the most physical wrestler on the mat and if we work hard in the weight room, if we do the things we need to do in the offseason, if we do the things that we need to do in the practice room, that will eventually come."

Scotus hasn't had an individual wrestling state medalist since 2016. Spencer Wittwer qualified for state last season. He went 1-2 in Omaha. The junior will lead a young Shamrocks room that'll boast no seniors. Boss' long-term goal for the team is to be competitive and reclaim team trophies.

"I think the first five years of our wrestling program, we won the conference title and we haven't won one in a long time. I would like to get back to at least finishing runner-up or winning conference," he said. "Hopefully place in the top three at districts and get several kids to state. I'm really, really excited to get some state medalists back on the board. Spencer Wittwer has a great shot at it. We got some other guys coming up. Evan Kiene had a really good offseason. Spencer Shotkoski, he's going to be a sophomore. He has a chance to make it to state.

"But to get some state medalists on the board and just be competitive not only in duals, but win some tournaments and place in the top 10 eventually here at state. I'm not going to lie. I didn't come to Scotus just to coach. I would love to win a state championship, so that's my overall goal is to eventually win a state championship in wrestling at Scotus."

Scotus just claimed its 50th state championship in school history when the boys golf team won it in May. With Scotus known for its football and volleyball success, Boss said he wants the wrestling program to reach that level.

"Scotus has always been very well-known for their football program and their volleyball program and some of their basketball teams, they've been really very talented and have a rich tradition as well," Boss said. "I like the challenge of making Scotus not only a football, volleyball school, but also a wrestling school and that's what I bound to do as a head coach."