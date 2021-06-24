Roger Barry: A Warrior and a pioneer

Perhaps no other figure dramatically changed the face of Schuyler athletics like Roger Barry.
The former Warrior wrestling and girls track coach brought both programs with him in the 1960s when he moved from Neligh. Superintendent Warren Peterson gave him his first job in Neligh, came to Schuyler a few years later and decided the school was in need of a more rigorous physical education teacher.
Barry had already built a wrestling powerhouse at Neligh and created opportunities for female athletes in track and field before the era of sanctioned female sports.
Since then, Schuyler has produced 10 state championship wrestlers, a third-place team finish, 88 state medalists and 26 finalists.
Barry, now 86, still resides in Schuyler with his wife Sheryl. One of the founding members of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, he was in the first class of the NSWCA Hall of Fame, is in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, has produced two hall of fame coaches and several hall of fame wrestlers.
The three other men who've lead Schuyler wrestling and two former wrestlers paid Barry a visit last week to reminisce and recognize his impact. Barry was given a Schuyler wrestling T-shirt that lists all 88 state medalists and a record book that includes all of the program's accomplishments.
"If he wouldn’t have given me a little inspiration, who knows what would have happened," one of those former coaches, wrestlers and outgoing Schuyler Athletic Director Jim Kasik said. "I’ve often thought, ‘Where would I be if I hadn’t stuck it out and kept wrestling?’”
Barry grew up in Washington, Kansas, enlisted in the Marines then came to study in Lincoln at Nebraska Wesleyan where he met Sheryl.
Out of college he took a job in Neligh where the school principal inadvertently created the first wrestling team. Barry watched over seventh period study hall and had several football players in the class.
"He told me, 'Give these knot-heads something to do,'" Barry remembered.
Thus began a quick rise for Neligh wrestling that saw the team produce four champs under Barry and finish as team runners-up in 1963.
All the while, he didn't have much support from the administration. The school board president told Barry the only funding the program could have would be generated by matching funds he and the boys could produce on their own. They sold hamburgers at games or other events, helped move corn and a dozen other odd jobs that made the board regret its agreement.
"He paid up," Barry said with a chuckle.
After four years at Neligh, Peterson called with another job offer. Barry's first question: 'Have you got wrestling?' Peterson's response: 'We will have.'
That started 19 years of wearing the whistle on the mat for the Warriors. Barry put together a 76-63-2 dual record and four top-10 team finishes.
His 1972 team, he said, might have been his best. That group included state qualifiers Kevin Anderson, Gene Limbach, Charles Sahs (Third Place), Steve Coufal (Third), John Rees, Lynn Pelan, Larry Coufal (Third), Mike Krivohlavek and Gary Jelinek. Schuyler was seventh with 28 points, one behind Auburn and 21.5 behind state champ Alliance.
Anderson, Sahs and the Coufals all lost in the semifinals, leaving Warrior fans to wonder, 'what if?'
Roger Faltys, at 113 pounds, in 1971 gave Barry his first Schuyler champion. Larry Coufal, at 167 pounds, bounced back from his semifinal loss in '72 and won a title in 1973.
Faltys and fellow state qualifiers Ralph Pflasterer, Sahs, the Coufals, Tom Costello and John Rees were fourth in 1971 with 33 points, nine behind third place Gering. Gordon won it with 53.
Pflasterer was fourth, losing in the quarterfinals but bouncing back with a win in the consolation semis before a defeat in the bronze-medal match. Sahs was also a medalist after losing in the quarters. He took third. Rees was the runner-up in a tough 3-2 loss at 147 pounds.
Larry McGowan took his first job out of college in Schuyler assisting Barry then took over in 1982. He had the position for 10 years and was succeeded by Kasik who became a hall of fame coach after 21 years at the held. He was followed by current leading man Jeremy Hlavac.
That trio plus former wrestlers Fred Spale and Jerry Mundil met with Barry and made the presentation of the shirt and the book.
“I was just getting the crap beat out of me every day, it seemed like, and I was frustrated because I didn’t think I was getting any better," Kasik said about his time as a Warrior. "I wasn’t going to quit, but I went to coach and I was just frustrated and he said, ‘You just stick it out another couple of weeks. You don’t see yourself getting better yet, but I see it. You’ll see it start to happen,’ and I did. I stayed with it and I qualified for state a couple of years earned a medal my senior year."
Mundil was a state qualifier on the 1969 team who went on to wrestle at Wayne State and helped run the Schuyler kids program, that Barry started, for 30 years.
Spale and Mundil are also in the NSWCA Hall of Fame with Barry; Spale as a coach; Mundil as a patron and contributor.
Spale was in the school band when Barry first discovered him.
“I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something; this kid has got to do something else,'" Barry recalled. "So, I got ahold of his brother and we got him on the mat, and that’s the rest of the story."
The rest-of-the-story Paul Harvey approach was how Spale was presented by Barry at the NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet during his induction year.
Mundil was a basketball player who was thankful that Barry recognized his talents in another area.
"I would have probably never gone out for wrestling, but he pulled me off the basketball floor," Mundil said. "I never would have made it in basketball because that’s when Chuck Jura was here."
Barry had the support in Schuyler but still had to deal with the issues that come with building a program in a new sport unfamiliar to the athletic culture of 1960s Nebraska High School athletics.
Practices in those days were held at such places as a hatchery, ZBJ Hall, the library, the Ag Room at school and wherever else he could find to get a few mats down.
“And we practiced every hold they had in town, legal and illegal ones," Barry said with a smile.
And Barry wasn't just about wrestling and boys athletics. At Neligh as an assistant football coach, he helped lead the program to a 17-1 combined record in 1970 and 1971. He also started a girls track club after putting the girls through several activities as prescribed by the President's Fitness Award. He knew he had talent on his hands even if there were only a few ways to express that talent.
“Come to find out, we’ve got a damn good bunch. We could run, sprint, do everything," he said. "So I asked, ‘Hey girls, have you ever heard of the AAU?'"
Barry took the Neligh girls to various AAU track meets and non-certified track meets so they could compete. Just like wrestling, he maintained that leadership when he came to Schuyler and eventually started and led the girls track program, once the sport was sanctioned by the NSAA, for 18 years.
That kind of all-around leadership made Barry unique in the landscape of coaching. As a result, he had the admiration and respect of his colleagues and his student-athletes.
Other programs called during his time in Schuyler, but the kids of the community kept bringing him back to the Warriors. He was tough but fair no matter your skill, gender or previous experience.
It was an approach that commanded respect. McGowan said that was never more apparent than at seeding meetings when fellow coaches would argue about placement on the bracket.
“All these coaches would come in and start chirping about their wrestlers and they’re the best and Roger would just sit there and watch, and I always thought, ‘What the hell is he doing? All these other guys are going to get a better seed,'" McGowan said. "But when it came time to put people in the right spot he’d lean forward and say, ‘Here’s why this one goes here, and this one goes here, and this one goes here,’ and by God, that’s the way they did it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.