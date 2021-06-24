Roger Barry: A Warrior and a pioneer

“I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something; this kid has got to do something else,'" Barry recalled. "So, I got ahold of his brother and we got him on the mat, and that’s the rest of the story."

The rest-of-the-story Paul Harvey approach was how Spale was presented by Barry at the NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet during his induction year.

Mundil was a basketball player who was thankful that Barry recognized his talents in another area.

"I would have probably never gone out for wrestling, but he pulled me off the basketball floor," Mundil said. "I never would have made it in basketball because that’s when Chuck Jura was here."

Barry had the support in Schuyler but still had to deal with the issues that come with building a program in a new sport unfamiliar to the athletic culture of 1960s Nebraska High School athletics.

Practices in those days were held at such places as a hatchery, ZBJ Hall, the library, the Ag Room at school and wherever else he could find to get a few mats down.

“And we practiced every hold they had in town, legal and illegal ones," Barry said with a smile.