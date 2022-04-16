Rylee Iburg persevered through injuries to wrestle collegiately

Rylee Iburg set his eyes on college wrestling when he was growing up, and why not?. A successful youth career made those hopes look like much more than just hopes.

When he earned a spot in the Discoverer lineup as a freshman, the future couldn't have been brighter. Then came four years of adversity. Through injuries and disappointment.

In his first three seasons wrestling at Columbus High, Iburg battled a litany of injures. He separated his shoulder his freshman year. The next year, Iburg fractured his hip. Last season, he tore his meniscus.

Despite setbacks his sophomore and junior seasons, Iburg qualified for the state tournament. Still he came into his senior year without a state medal and, perhaps, behind schedule.

In one final chance on the floor of the CHI Health Center, Iburg came back from a quarterfinal loss with four straight wins and earned a bronze medal. All the time and energy put into his craft and rehabbing from injuries had paid off.

"My seventh and eighth grade year, a lot of people started watching me wrestle and knew I was going to be good, but I just kept falling short," Iburg said earlier this week. "It really started taking me down wondering if it was going to be possible to wrestle in college. Getting that medal really felt great."

From injury after injury, internal questions, maybe some doubt and wondering what if, to Wednesday at CHS, Iburg put pen to paper in front of friends and family and signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Nebraska Wesleyan. Even in the midst of all the struggles, Iburg said he wasn't ready to hang it up.

The fire inside was still burning strong. A connection with the coaches and an educational pathway to his desired future made it an easy decision.

"I like the atmosphere. I like the coaches there. They have my major that I plan on going through, which is physics and electrical engineering," Iburg said. "I can do all that at Wesleyan. I just bonded well with the coach there and liked what he had to say about it."

Discoverers head coach Adam Keiswetter was excited for Iburg, given the challenges Iburg overcame during his high school career.

"As a freshman, he was varsity but he wasn't doing well. He battled a lot of injuries, actually. Multiple seasons he had surgeries. The crazy part is he recovered from that stuff so quickly and a lot of that is he's just so motivated to get out there," Keiswetter said.

"Instead of practicing hard, he was going to rehab and doing that stuff. Knee surgery last year, other injuries and even this year, he's kind of hurt and came back. He just didn't let anything slow him down. Crazy amounts of growth. If you look at him from where he was a freshman to today, it's a lot."

Iburg credited the coaching staff for helping him as he rehabbed from his injuries. Regardless of where he was in his recovery, he was always invited back to the wrestling room. Reconnecting with his teammates, even when he couldn't participate kept that fire stoked.

Whether it was those coaches or teammates, or the athletic training staff at CHS, Iburg said everyone had a hand in him getting back up time and again.

"I got a great coaching staff that just kept on me the whole time while recovering from injuries or right after surgery, they invited me straight to the room," he said. "I was in the room an hour and a half after my surgery, helping my teammates get better. We got great trainers at this school that pushed me and always reminded me the end goal. It all helps."

Over his high school career, Iburg posted a record of 101-41. His best season was this year with a record of 39-9. After his state quarterfinal loss to future Husker Antrell Taylor, Iburg picked up two pins and two major decisions on his way to bronze. In the third-place match, he defeated Sam Andres of Lincoln Pius X by an 8-0 major decision.

"I knew going into the tournament that I had the ability to do it and I was in the best shape of my high school career because it was the only year I didn't have an injury during the season," Iburg said. "I had every practice under my belt this year where I hadn't the last three years and I fell short. I knew this year I wasn't going to."

Keiswetter said he felt like Iburg should've medaled the last three years if it wasn't for the injuries. Given all the practice time Iburg lost over the years rehabbing injuries, Keiswetter said it was great to see him take home state hardware.

In addition to his individual success, Iburg was an instrumental part in the Discoverers placing third at state in the final team standings with 131.5 points.

"He's (Iburg) probably one of the guys that puts the team thing more important than his own accolades. I think that's awesome," Keiswetter said. "Great attitude and good leader as far as that goes. He's just as happy for his teammates for medaling as he was for himself. He's just that type of kid. I think it's going to be fun. I'm excited to see what he does."

Iburg thanked his friends for showing up to every home dual and at state in addition to calling him after every match, his coaches for pushing him to be his best and his family for putting all the time and money into wrestling and traveling across the country.

From wrestling at 2 and 1/2 years old to now moving on to collegiate level, Iburg has one goal in mind when he steps onto camp.

"I would like to be a Division III national champion," he said.

