Schuyler Super Senior: Hasley Salgado

Schuyler wrestler Hasley Salgado made history last season as a state qualifiers in the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling by the NSAA.

As a junior, Salgado posted a record off 22-10 securing her ticket to Omaha by winning the third place match at districts by a 6-2 decision.

Salgado competed in the 107-pound division and won her first state match by pinning Summerland freshman Lenora Kester in 37 seconds. The junior lost the next two matches, ending her season.

Now as a senior, the Warriors wrestler is raring to go now with a year of experience under her belt.

"I'm really excited. It's my last and final year, so I feel like I have a lot to prove to not only myself but to everyone else," Salgado said. "Everyone tells me you got it this year and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's my prime year. It's my senior year. It's my last one.' I got it."

As a returning state qualifier and a senior, Salgado said she's embracing more of a leadership role this season.

"I still look back to my old videos and I see what I can improve, what I can do better and whenever I see a girl struggling, I like to help them out," she said. "When I was like this, I like to win. I had someone by my side to help me out. Definitely more of a leadership this year."

Schuyler features a rich wrestling tradition. Ten boys have won a state championship in the school's history and they've placed third at state and state duals one time.

Salgado is now among the girls looking to change the way people view girls wrestling and help build a tradition of their own.

"Some boys believe that girls shouldn't be getting the same ... they see us and they're like surprised. It's just pretty unexpected I believe to like everyone, but it feels great for the girls," she said. "I don't think they really understand how much it means to us. We're kind of compared in a way and we get treated like we're not very good, but girls are very tough.

"In middle school, I had to wrestle boys and it's like they would always look down on me. Look at us now. The big step we've taken."

Salgado began wrestling in eighth grade, but she stepped away from the sport to play basketball as a sophomore because she was too afraid to wrestle. Thanks to the help of other girls, she was pushed back into the sport.

Last season, Salgado won the first tournament she competed in and she placed third at the Central Conference meet. In total, she recorded 10 wins by fall and five by decision. This season, Salgado hopes the hard work results in another trip to Omaha.

"I would like to return to state, but I would also like to come home with a medal," Salgado said. "Last year, I came home empty handed as far as like a medal, but I came home with home with more knowledge, more motivation to push me to get through this year."