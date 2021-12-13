Scotus sophomore Spencer Wittwer unbeaten at Raymond Central Duals

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling doesn't have the numbers to be much of a factor at duals or dual tournaments like the one the Shamrocks participated in Friday at Raymond Central.

But while SCC came away with just one win in four duals, that one win included the first win of the season for several team members. Sophomore Spencer Wittwer was also a bright spot with a 5-0 performance.

"We know that we're not a great dual team with open weight classes and a young roster. But the guys go out there and they compete well and they know they had the chance to go out there and get a few wins," coach Tyler Linder said. "The guys approached it with intensity and went out and wrestled their best."

Their best was in a a 54-24 win over Weeping Water that included victories for Spencer Shotkotski (145 pounds), Evan Kiene (160), Wittwer (220) and David DeLeon (285). Shotkotski won by pin midway through the second period, Kiene did the same with three seconds left in the first, Wittwer scored a first-period pin and DeLeon needed just 21 seconds to put his foe on the mat.

Tyler Cline (120), Joseph Cornwell (132), Gabe Gassen (138), Rudy Brunkhorst (152) and Riley Eickmeier (170) all accepted forfeit wins.

Scouts started the night with a 72-7 loss to Raymond Central. Eickmeier picked up a 9-0 major decision and Wittwer won 3-0. Wahoo Neumann then defeated SCC 60-16. Shotkotski earned an 11-2 major, DeLeon had a pin in 1 minute, 30 seconds and Wittwer won by forfeit.

Scotus came up short to Conestoga 25-24 with a win for Cornwell by pin in 1:30, Wittwer by sudden victory 7-5, DeLeon in a 7-2 decision and forfeits for Eickmeier and Cline.

Scotus ended the night in a 65-15 loss to Omaha Concorida/DC West that saw Wittwer earn the ultimate tiebreaker 3-1 and Kiene and Eickmeier accept forfeits.

"(Wittwer) has a tough task. Sometimes he'll go up against guys that are 6-4 and sometimes he'll go up against guys that are as wide as a barn. So he's got to wrestle an learn how to sharpen his tools like a big guys," Linder said. "He's been putting that together and I'm happy to see him being successful, especially coming off an illness right after football season. ... He was gassed a few times on Friday but he's a fierce competitor and a guy we need in that position."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

