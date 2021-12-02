Scotus Wrestling: Another brick in the foundation

The second year of Scotus Central Catholic wrestling under head coach Tyler Linder looks similar to the first. Such is the case for a program that is still in its infancy.

Scotus benefited from having several mat-ready athletes when the program began in 2012. After those wrestlers came through and earned diplomas, the real work of building the program began.

Alec Foltz won a gold medal in 2015. Marcus Dodson did the same in 2016. The Shamrocks came home with three medals in 2017. In the years since, Scotus has sent a total of 12 wrestlers to Omaha and won just six matches.

Numbers have decreased and interest has waned. Linder was announced as the new head coach during the pandemic of 2020 while classes were not in session. That left him in a difficult position of trying to recruit from a distance.

In year two the numbers aren't yet where the program would prefer, but help is on the way. Linder has 22 in the junior high ranks. In the meantime, he and nine Shamrocks will traverse the path of the upcoming wrestling season together, looking to add another brick to the foundation of the program.

"We're still in that building process. We're staring to see it in our younger grades. We're still trying to work on those high school numbers, but when you don't have a lot of connections with kids, it's hard to get those upperclassmen to buy into something," Linder said. "... I think we're still a couple of years away from having that full roster, but I like the culture in our room right now."

Last year included a roster of 11 - four seniors, two of whom hadn't wrestled for a few years, two juniors, two sophomores and three freshman. This year's makeup consists of two seniors, one junior, four sophomores and three freshmen.

Riley Eickmeier is the unofficial leader and current face of the program after wrestling in Omaha last season. He and Tyler Cline make up the senior class. Gabe Gassen is the lone junior. Rudy Brunkhorst, Evan Kiene, David DeLeon and Spencer Wittwer are sophomores. Joseph Cornwell and Spencer Shotkotski are freshman.

Each of those eight were on the roster a year ago. Kiene is a newcomer.

Eickmeier went 32-15 on his way to Omaha. Wittwer is the only other returning wrestler with a winning record. He went 17-15.

But even for Wittwer it was a learning curve full of bumps and bruises. Cline won four matches, Gassen matched that number, Brunkhorst was victorious in five and DeLeon was 0-14.

Also back is assistant coach Rod Boss who was a 1996 state champion for David City at 125 pounds.

"We're building off the things we installed last year. Going through what we would call our series is much easier now that it's been established and the kids kind of know the routine," Linder said. "We're able to get through some install things faster or get more reps in those things starting from a base level and teaching.

"Just like any sport, wrestling is a race for reps and how much mat time you can get. When you don't have to spend as much time teaching those basic and fundamental things, you can start sharpening those tools a little bit sooner."

How much that makes a difference remains to be seen. But there's no doubt that the guys have a better understanding of what's expected of them and how they should be training.

Linder has been pleased with the intensity and the practice habits. Everyone in the room, due to the small size of the group, is a starter. That being the case, there's no time to waste. Linder said the boys recognize that and push each other start to finish.

"Those expectations are being met," he said.

Cline starts the lineup in the lightweights. He competed at 120 a year ago. Middleweight is where the Shamrocks have the most availability. Cornwell, Shotkotski, Gassen, Brunkhorts, Kiene and Eickmeier have all been certified at a minimum weight class of 132 pounds (Kiene) up to 160 (Eickmeier). In the heavyweights it looks like Wittwer at 220 and DeLeon at 285.

Eickmeier spent more time on the mat then any other member of the team. He was part of a team camp at Gothenburg and, to Linder's recollection, lost just two matches in 15. He showed up on weight and is challenged daily by guys heavier (Wittwer) and smaller (Kiene) than him.

Wittwer showed flashes of potential as a rookie. As with any inexperienced newcomer, those flashes of brilliance were almost nearly matched by beginner's mistakes.

"Coming in as an aggressive and inexperienced freshman, he surpassed all of our expectations last year," Linder said. "He was a match away from going to state last year and lost to a kid he had beaten earlier in the year, and it was because he made some freshman mistakes. That was incredibly valuable for him at 195 to be in contention as a freshman."

Scotus won't have much of a shot at winning dual competitions. But the Shamrocks are expecting to be in the mix for the middle or the top half of tournament team scoring. That's going to take a major step from several guys who have yet to be competitive on the weekends. Even so, Linder said the conditions are right to make it happen. Scotus wants to see more wins and a gradual ascent to peaking at the right time.

"We want to have guys wrestling for medals. I know we're going to have several in those first and second matches and a lot of consolation wrestlebacks. We just want to see our guys survive those early rounds and set themselves up for success in tournaments to come," Linder said. "... The goal is to rattle off enough wins to earn some seeding criteria to set you up for success come those big tournaments."

