 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scotus Wrestling: Ecikmeier earns bronze at Logan View

  • Updated
  • 0
Riley Eickmeier

Scotus senior Riley Eickmeier works to turn his opponent in a dual last week. Eickmeier was third on Saturday at Logan View.

 SAM FICARRO, TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Scotus Central Catholic's Riley Eickmeier earned his second medal of the season on Saturday when he won two of three at Logan View and earned bronze.

The senior now has a silver from the Lakeview Invite and two medals on the season to go with a 13-3 record. Eickmeier's only losses are to Class C 170-pound No. 3 Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann, Class C 170 No. 2 Chistopher Scdoris and 4-1 Kaden Parde of Raymond Central.

Eickmeier was the only Shamrock to win a medal at Logan View but several others walked away with encouraging performances, according to coach Tyler Linder.

"Riley had a nice showing. In a tough 170 bracket he wrestled some very talented kikds and came away with third," Linder said. "Spencer Wittwer wreslted well all day and was unfortunately eliminated following an injury in his semifinal match. Joseph Cornwell registered his first win, other than forfiets, of the season. That came in impressive fashion against A Class A opponent."

Eickmeier defeated Joey Brodd of North Bend by second period pin with 14 seconds left in the frame, took down Braydon Wobken of Logan View by 15-7 major decision then lost in the semifinals to Scdoris 7-0. He recovered with a 13-2 major over Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central then downed Dawson Schram of Tekamah-Herman by 14-6 major.

People are also reading…

Scdoris scored a takedown in the first and second period, a second-period escape and reversed Eickmeier in the semifinal shutout. The Shamrock recovered by only allowing a second-period reversal in the consolation semis and building leads of 4-0 and 10-2. In the bronze medal match it was 2-2 after the first period when Eickmeier took control in the second on a takedown, three-point nearfall and escape from a reversal. He added an escape, takedown and three back points in the third.

Wittwer had two pins in the first round then had to forfeit his next two due to injury. Cornwell lost in the quarterfinals by fall but came back for a second-period pin over Northeast's Kellen Janssen. He was eliminated from medal contention by way of pinfall against 15-1 and Class C 132-pound No. 1 Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.

Spencer Shotkotski picked up a win at 145 on a pin the first round of consolations.

Scotus was 12th out of 15 teams with 32 team points. Milford won the team title with 156 - 14 better than Fillmore Central. Lakeview was third at 138.5.

Scotus is off until next week for the NSAA moratorium and returns to the mat Dec. 30 in a dual event at Wood River.

"Altogether, I was pleased with our effort and execution. But as always, we are happy but never satisfied," Linder said. "I'm excited to give our guys a little time off so they can rest, recover and get ready for the latter half of the year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

LOGAN VIEW INVITE

120 - Tyler Cline 0-2

132 - Joseph Cornwell 1-2

138 - Gabe Gassen 0-2

145 - Spencer Shotkotski 1-2

152 - Rudy Brunkhorst 0-2

160 - Evan Kiene 0-2

170 - Riley Eickmeier 4-1 third place

220 - Spencer Wittwer 2-2

1. Milford 156. 2. Fillmore Central 142. 3. Lakeview 138.5. 4. Battle Creek 129. 5. Logan View 124. 6. Superior 113. 7. Howells-Dodge, Syracuse 91. 9. Fort Calhoun 70.5. 10. Tekamah-Herman 55. 11. Lincoln Northeast 50. 12. Scotus 32. 13. North Bend 28. 14. Logan View JV 13. 15. Southern 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CCO's Graham still perfect

CCO's Graham still perfect

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham was forced to a six-minute match for just the second time this year but remains unbeaten as the wre…

Titans take five medals at NBC

Titans take five medals at NBC

Twin River wrestling responded to a tough dual loss two days earlier at Lakeview with five medals and a fifth-place finish at the North Bend I…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News