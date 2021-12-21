Scotus Wrestling: Ecikmeier earns bronze at Logan View

Scotus Central Catholic's Riley Eickmeier earned his second medal of the season on Saturday when he won two of three at Logan View and earned bronze.

The senior now has a silver from the Lakeview Invite and two medals on the season to go with a 13-3 record. Eickmeier's only losses are to Class C 170-pound No. 3 Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann, Class C 170 No. 2 Chistopher Scdoris and 4-1 Kaden Parde of Raymond Central.

Eickmeier was the only Shamrock to win a medal at Logan View but several others walked away with encouraging performances, according to coach Tyler Linder.

"Riley had a nice showing. In a tough 170 bracket he wrestled some very talented kikds and came away with third," Linder said. "Spencer Wittwer wreslted well all day and was unfortunately eliminated following an injury in his semifinal match. Joseph Cornwell registered his first win, other than forfiets, of the season. That came in impressive fashion against A Class A opponent."

Eickmeier defeated Joey Brodd of North Bend by second period pin with 14 seconds left in the frame, took down Braydon Wobken of Logan View by 15-7 major decision then lost in the semifinals to Scdoris 7-0. He recovered with a 13-2 major over Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central then downed Dawson Schram of Tekamah-Herman by 14-6 major.

Scdoris scored a takedown in the first and second period, a second-period escape and reversed Eickmeier in the semifinal shutout. The Shamrock recovered by only allowing a second-period reversal in the consolation semis and building leads of 4-0 and 10-2. In the bronze medal match it was 2-2 after the first period when Eickmeier took control in the second on a takedown, three-point nearfall and escape from a reversal. He added an escape, takedown and three back points in the third.

Wittwer had two pins in the first round then had to forfeit his next two due to injury. Cornwell lost in the quarterfinals by fall but came back for a second-period pin over Northeast's Kellen Janssen. He was eliminated from medal contention by way of pinfall against 15-1 and Class C 132-pound No. 1 Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.

Spencer Shotkotski picked up a win at 145 on a pin the first round of consolations.

Scotus was 12th out of 15 teams with 32 team points. Milford won the team title with 156 - 14 better than Fillmore Central. Lakeview was third at 138.5.

Scotus is off until next week for the NSAA moratorium and returns to the mat Dec. 30 in a dual event at Wood River.

"Altogether, I was pleased with our effort and execution. But as always, we are happy but never satisfied," Linder said. "I'm excited to give our guys a little time off so they can rest, recover and get ready for the latter half of the year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

