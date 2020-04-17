Scotus wrestling entering a new but familiar era

Tyler Linder was an OK wrestler back in his day.
The Fremont Bergan alumnus never did anything all that memorable, losing in the heartbreak round of the district tournament as a sophomore and junior. That was as close as he ever came to the state tournament.
Yet, while there are few stories he can share about his success, there are many he can recount about the transformation he went through physically, mentally and emotionally while being pushed to his limits in training sessions and individual matches.
As anyone who's part of the sport will say, wrestling is a family.
Linder is now back in that family after officially accepting the head coaching position for Scotus Central Catholic wrestling on Thursday afternoon.
Linder has been on the Scotus faculty since 2011, taking over as head football coach in 2014. He was also part of the first few years of the wrestling program under Tracy Dodson.
He becomes the third coach in program history following five for Dodson and three by D.J. Brandenburg.
"Even when you’re in the thick of things, even when it’s difficult, even when it’s tough, it’s a long, grueling season. But wrestling has its own culture to it. It’s an interesting club. Once that becomes a part of your life, and it’s not a part of your life anymore, it’s hard to shake it," Linder said. "There’s not a person who has wrestled that doesn’t have a zeal for the sport itself. That’s always been a part of me."
Linder initially helped out with Scotus junior high wrestling prior to the varsity program's inaugural season in 2012.
The Shamrocks were on the cusp of some historic achievements when he stepped away.
SCC qualified just two wrestlers to state in 2013 before sending eight in 2014, seven in 2015 and nine in 2016. Scotus tied for sixth in the Class B standings in 2015 and was fifth in 2016.
Alec Foltz won the school's first-ever individual state championship in 2015 followed by Marcus Dodson with another in 2016.
But since then, Scotus has qualified just a total of 14 wrestlers in the last four years and won just four medals. The past two seasons, the Shamrocks won just two matches in Omaha.
"Tyler was absolutely my first choice. I don’t think there’s anybody better. There was really no search involved," Scotus Athletic Director Merlin Lahm said. "It was just trying to convince Tyler he could do this. He’s a good teacher, a good coach, a good person and I don’t think there’s anybody better to lead our program."
Already the head football coach and with four children under 10 years of age at home with his wife Alysha, Linder was, understandably, hesitant to take on the leadership of another program.
But thanks to Alysha's encouragement, Linder said he quickly came around on the idea. That plus a deep connection to the Scotus family quickly allowed a change of mind.
"I absolutely love Scotus. When there’s a need at Scotus, somebody always steps up," Linder said. "When my athletic director and my president approached me about the opportunity, I felt it was almost a duty to step up and take it on. I’m really excited for the opportunity."
Linder wrestled in high school in large part to improve his abilities as a football player. As a sophomore, he competed in weight classes between 135 and 145 pounds.
By the time the fall came around, he suited up for football at 200 pounds. Of course, work in the weight room played a factor in physical maturation, but so too did mat time. The difficult nature of wrestling, Linder said, forces a mental toughness that can be applied to other sports and other areas of life.
"I can honestly say, like most wrestlers, it sucked. It’s a hard, grueling sport, and it’s not something that necessarily came natural to me, and it’s not something I necessarily wanted to do," Linder said. "But I was told, correctly, by people in my life, that if I wrestled, it would make me a better football player, and that was everything to me back then."
Linder will now try and share that message with the student body at Scotus. In addition to a consistent decline in state qualifications in recent years, Scotus has had a consistent decline in numbers participating in wrestling.
Improving those figures means recruiting in the hallways but also building a quality youth program.
"I think that’s something that’s on his radar. I think it’s something that will eventually happen," Lahm said. "In fact, I think it’s something that will happen in pretty quick succession."
Linder agrees and understands the importance of a youth program. He himself has a kindergarten-age son who participates in wrestling. As a result, he's been assisting Gary Schlesinger at Duncan wrestling in recent years.
Linder is also bringing on Rod Boss, a 1996 state champion wrestler at David City who assisted with Linder in the early days of the program. Boss is in a similar scenario with young children just starting out in the sport.
"There’s a huge calling for good, quality wrestling programs in this area. Developing a youth program is going to be huge. It’s something that will be a little bit more of a daunting task just because we’ll still be getting our feet wet navigating a varsity season first, getting people in the right positions," Linder said. "Once we get those things established and feel confident and comfortable, the youth program is vital to any program’s success. That’s something that we absolutely have to institute by the end of Year 1. We at least have to have the foundation set."
When news broke Thursday on Linder's hiring, he already had four or five phone calls about helping out with the program. That plus the confidence he has in his ability to build a program tells Linder that he'll be successful in continuing to grow Scotus wrestling.
Linder has had success in football not only on the scoreboard, winning the 2015 Class C-1 state championship, but in turning out boys to play. The Shamrocks often have a larger roster than many opponents on their schedule though those opponents typically have a bigger enrollment.
"I think a strength of mine is recruiting kids in our building to be active participants in our sports. That comes from trusting a head coach and developing a program that’s reputable and trustworthy, and having high but realistic expectations," Linder said. "That’s primary goal number one for me – get an adequately large wrestler and develop that talent; because you’re only as good as the guy you wrestle every day. Having that depth will be vital to our success."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!