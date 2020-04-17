Scotus wrestling entering a new but familiar era

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tyler Linder was an OK wrestler back in his day.

The Fremont Bergan alumnus never did anything all that memorable, losing in the heartbreak round of the district tournament as a sophomore and junior. That was as close as he ever came to the state tournament.

Yet, while there are few stories he can share about his success, there are many he can recount about the transformation he went through physically, mentally and emotionally while being pushed to his limits in training sessions and individual matches.

As anyone who's part of the sport will say, wrestling is a family.

Linder is now back in that family after officially accepting the head coaching position for Scotus Central Catholic wrestling on Thursday afternoon.

Linder has been on the Scotus faculty since 2011, taking over as head football coach in 2014. He was also part of the first few years of the wrestling program under Tracy Dodson.

He becomes the third coach in program history following five for Dodson and three by D.J. Brandenburg.