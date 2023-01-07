Scotus Wrestling falls at home to Schuyler, four Shamrocks earn wins

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling hosted the Warriors of Schuyler for a dual Thursday with the Shamrocks falling 24-53 as a team.

The Shamrocks were able to pick up wins in four matches over the Warriors. Hunter Brunkhorst (16-9) was able to win by fall at the 4:28 mark over Jordan Martinez and Kobe Micek (14-7) also won with a fall at 2:38 against Jorge Monzon.

Spencer Wittwer (16-3) and Alex Evans (7-3) each also won on falls with Wittwer topping Quran Cook in 1:57 and Evans besting Daniel Garcia in 19 seconds.

Schuyler was able to pick up three forfeit wins as well as seven more wins as a team.

Carter Sucha (8-13) fell in his bout to Brayan Romero with a fall at 3:32 and Ryan Allen (7-9) also lost by fall losing to Jesus Hernandez with a 5:51 fall.

Rudy Brunkhorst (6-16) lost in an 11-6 decision to Jason Ramon.

Spencer Shotkoski (10-11) and Paul Littlefield (8-13) each lost in major decisions. Shotkoski fell 13-5 to Christopher Shannon and Littlefield was topped 11-1 by Jonny Medina.

Jackson Baumert (0-8) lost to Diego Maganda in a 5:37 fall, Henry Ramaekers (4-13) also lost by falling to Angel Quezada at 1:20.

After Thursday's dual against the Warriors, four Shamrocks have reached double-digit wins. Hunter Brunkhorst, Micek and Wittwer were all able to add a tally in their win totals. Shotkoski was the lone Shamrock with double-digit wins to drop a match Thursday.

The Scotus wrestling team will look to 10 a.m. today as they travel to Aquinas for the 2023 Aquinas Invitational along with 10 other teams.