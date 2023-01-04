Scotus wrestling finishes seventh in Wood River Holiday Duals

The Scotus Central Catholic wrestling team took part in the Wood River Holiday Duals on Dec. 30, 2022, finishing in seventh place at 1-4.

Kobe Micek (13-7) led the way for the Shamrocks picking up four wins, Spencer Shotkoski (10-10), Ryan Allen (7-8) and Hunter Brunkhorst (15-9) each picked up three wins. The Shamrocks would fall in their first four rounds before picking up a win in the seventh-place round.

"On the day as a team, I think we started out really slow as a team. We didn't wrestle up to our capabilities a lot of the guys I thought would be competitive in matches or would win matches, didn't win," said Scotus coach Rod Boss. "I thought we came out sluggish some of that is being on Christmas break and not having many practices. Another part of that is just not being ready."

Hunter was the lone winner for the Shamrocks in round one against Broken Bow. Hunter picked up three points for Scotus in a 7-0 Decision. Broken Bow won each of the other 13 matches against Scotus beating the Shamrocks 78-3.

In round two, Amherst defeated Scotus 72-12 with Hunter picking up a forfeit victory and Micek also winning in a forfeit. Amherst won the remaining 12 matches four with four coming on Shamrock forfeits.

"Kobe Micek had a pretty big day, him and Hunter (Brunkhorst) are both on the verge of some big things and it's nice to know they're only freshmen, they have a lot of goals in front of them," Boss said.

Syracuse picked up a 60-21 win over Scotus in the third round. Micek won his second match of the day with a fall at 0:40. Allen won the first of his three matches with a 6-0 decision. Rudy Brunkhorst (6-15) won in a forfeit and Shotkoski picked up his first win in a 0:39 fall.

"Ryan's at a tough weight at 132, for a freshman he's doing phenomenal stuff for us," Boss said. "He's turned the intensity on from junior high to high school, I can tell he wants it really bad."

After falling to 0-3 on the day Scotus took part against Wood River in the consolation bracket. Wood River picked up a 48-27 win over Scotus with Allen, Rudy, Shotkoski, Micek and Carter Sucha each picking up wins. Allen won in a 1:00 fall, Micek (1:30), Shotkoski (0:57) and Sucha (3:23) each also won in falls. Rudy won his second match of the day in a 13-7 decision.

The Scotus wrestling team picked up its only win of the Wood River Holiday Duals in the seventh-place match topping Gibbon 42-39.

Shotkoski, Brayden Flemming, Micek and Sucha all won in forfeits. Allen (5:22), Henry Ramaekers (1:14) and Hunter (3:04) all won in falls.

According to Boss, Scotus is looking to return some wrestlers that didn't take part in on Dec. 30, 2022, as Spencer Wittwer was out, the Shamrocks also look to return a designated 126-pound wrestler.

"It will be nice to get the guys wrestling at their own weight, especially as freshman," Boss said. "It will give us the overall strength as a team to get those guys at their weights and hopefully, that makes us a little more competitive as a duals team."

The Shamrock wrestling team will be back in action Thursday as Scotus hosts Schuyler at 6:30 p.m.