Seven cards make finals at Omaha South

Boone Central wrestling left Omaha last week with some frustration, but also a level of pride. The Cardinals lost six title matches at the Beau Haizlip Invitational hosted by Omaha South on Dec. 10 but also finished third overall, better than seven Class A teams in the standings.

Eleven Boone Central wrestlers took the mats and all but one came away with a medal. That was good enough for 159.5 points and just 2-and-1/2 behind Lincoln Pius X in second. Winner Hastings had some separation at the top with 196.5 point and a 7-2 mark in championship matches. Hastings took two of the three title matches between the Tigers and the Cardinals.

Boone Central was in second-place position all tournament among the 10 in attendance until a Pius pin in the medal round pushed the Thunderbolts past the Cardinals.

Talan Stokes (113 pounds), Carson Wood (126), Gavin Dozler (138), Jaxon Schafer (145), Ashton Schafer (170), Colton Ray (182) and Dakota Rose (285) all wrestled for titles. Dozler improved to 7-1 and was the only Boone Central wrestler to finish with gold behind a 4-2 win over Elijah Johnson of Hastings.

Stokes had just four in his division, lost in the first round by pin to Hunter Anderson of Hastings, earned a pin in the second round and accepted a medical forfeit in the third. Wood won by first-period pin, 4-2 after building a 3-0 lead in the second and then lost 9-3 to unbeaten Braiden Kort of Hastings.

Jaxon Schafer made his way to the finals with a pin in 44 seconds then fell behind 8-3 in the semifinals when he started the third with an escape, scored a takedown and picked up two nearfall points to force overtime. In the extra period he scored another takedown 17 seconds in and won 10-8. Blake Kile of Hastings denied him gold in a 6-1 decision.

Ashton Schafer was barely on the mat for a combined two minutes in his first two wins but then ran into Sam Andres of Pius and was pinned in the second period after falling behind 7-0.

Colton Ray won 10-4 and 6-2 then came up short against Joe Andreasen of Pius 7-2 after Andreasen took a 4-0 lead on a takedown and a reversal.

Rose was on the mat for just two matches, winning by pin in 1:11 and losing by pin in 56 seconds to Tyson Terry of Omaha North. Terry created a takedown 22 seconds in and converted it into a fall.

Tracy Perez (132) was fourth, Sam Grape (152) was third and William Karmann (160) was also third.

Boone Central 66, West Point-Beemer 18: The Cardinals had a pair of five-pin streaks and ran away with its fifth dual win of the season Dec. 9. Carson Wood, Tracy Perez, Gavin Dozler, Jaxon Schafer and Sam Grape pinned the first West Point wrestlers, William Karmann collected a forfeit, then Ashton Schafer, Colton Ray, Gavin Stuhr, Hank Hudson and Dakot Rose put together five more pins in a row for a 66-0 lead.

The Cadets won the final three matches when the Cardinals were open at 106, Edward Pena defeated Talan Stokes by pin at 3:12 and Alex Borboya pinned Jaden Hageman in 2:30.

West Point-Beemer Girls 48, Boon Central Girls 6: Three Cardinal girls made history the same night when the Boone Central girls wrestling program was on the mat for the first time in the history of the program.

Alee Luna, McKenzye Oliguin-Hernandez and Belle Brodersen, all freshmen, make up the inaugural squad.

Broderson picked up the first win in program history when she pinned West Point's Allie Boell with two seconds left in the first period. Luna suffered a pinfall loss in 1:45 at 126 pounds and Oliguin-Hernandez lost by fall in 1:23 at 152 pounds.

"Our first ever high school girls team competed tonight against a top-rated WPB squad. You could tell they were an old team that knew what they were doing," Boone Central coach Josh Majerus said. "I thought we wrestled tough against them.

"Going into the matches, I could tell our focus wasn't there on the girls' side. Coming off the mat, they realized it wasn't that bad, they can do it. It was a great first challenge. I am excited for the rest of the season."

