Lakeview wrestling took part in the NSAA Class B District 4 meet in Ogallala Friday and Saturday. At the meet, seven Vikings punched their tickets to compete at the NSAA State Championships in Omaha starting Thursday.

Of the seven that qualified, Landon Ternus was the lone Viking to finish first at districts. Ternus will be joined by Levi Lutjulesche, Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Sebastian De La Cruz.

As a team, the Vikings finished third in the meet with 126 points, Waverly won the district title as a team with 234.5 and Blair finished as the runner-up with 192 team points.

"What an exciting weekend, we had five in the top four seeds which on paper should make it then a couple on the outside," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "As coaches, we felt like we had wrestling pretty well, we had a good showing in Clarkson/Leigh. We hoping to get in another one or two but seven is awesome, super proud of the team, to get third out there is a great team showing."

Ternus (41-0) advanced after winning all four of his matches via pinfalls at 2:23, 1:07, 1:19 and 1:24 in the 220-pound first-place match.

Ternus is now a four-time state qualifier finishing with a bronze last year.

"He really didn't have much competition, to be honest," Jeff said. "He pinned his way right through and looked very dominant."

Lutjulesche (33-17) finished in third place in the 126-pound bracket with a pin in his first match at 1:45 following an opening-round bye. He would then fall in a 10-2 major decision before winning the final two matches via a 3-1 decision and pin at 1:16.

Lutjulesche went to state last year for the first time and lost both matches.

"He had a pretty tough quarterfinal match that we knew was important and then another tough one in the consolation round. I was really excited to see him finish out the day in third place," Jeff said.

Recinos (35-15) won his opening match in a 9-2 decision before losing 5-1 in the 145-pound quarterfinal. He would then get a by followed by two pins at 4:34 and 2:33. He would drop the third-place match 3-1.

This will be his first time competing at state.

"He's just a grinder in practice, he lost a really tough one in the quarters. This is really his first full year of varsity. He's paid his dues, worked his tail off, super proud of him," Jeff said.

Cullum (42-8) opened with a bye and then won in a 7-5 decision before falling at 3:47 in the 152-pound semifinal. He would then split his next two matches with a pin at 2:30 followed by a 3-2 loss in the third-place match.

Cullum is also a first-time state qualifier.

"We were actually a little worried about Miggy, he got banged up in the practice right before and he was wrestling through some pain. He had a mental game going on with his body and he got through it," Jeff said.

Owen (43-3) started with a bye then won his next two matches with pins at 53 seconds and 1:35. He would then lose in a 10-5 decision in the 160-pound first-place match.

Owen placed sixth last year and has competed at the last two state meets.

"Owen had a great weekend and that's another kid we're really excited about the way he's wrestling," Jeff said.

Dominguez (40-3) won his first match with a pin at 1:11 following a bye in the 170-pound bracket. He would then lose in a 2-1 sudden victory before winning the final two matches via 13-6 and 6-1 decisions.

This will be Dominguez's first time at state.

"He came out aggressive and probably the best match he wrestled all weekend was in that heartbreak round, really proud of Yordi, he's had a monster year for us," Jeff said.

De La Cruz (19-25) also opened with a bye before falling in his first match at 2:40. He would win the next three with pins at 4:30 and 3:52 followed by a 7-2 decision. In the 195-pound third-place match, he would be defeated in a 5-3 decision.

De La Cruz will also compete at state for the first time.

"He punched his ticked, it was super exciting, especially for a kid that's lost some heartbreakers this year," Jeff said. "It was great to see him come out on top in some of those tight matches."