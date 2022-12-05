Seven Viking wrestlers win home meet

Lakeview hosted the first wrestling meet of the season. In its home gym, seven Vikings stood atop the podium in seniors Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen and Landon Ternus; juniors Ayshia DeLancey, Morgan Finecy and Paola Vivar and sophomore Lacy Lemburg.

Both the boys and girls team finished as the meet runners-up. The Viking boys totaled 177 points, 16 points behind the meet champions Raymond Cental. By one point 97-96, the Aurora girls edged out Lakeview for the team title.

"There was obviously a lot of good, but we have a lot to work on as well. This tournament was deep. There was a lot of good wrestling," Vikings head coach Jeff Bargen said. "Proud of the guys and girls. Thought they competed hard. Our practice plans built themselves for next week as the tournament went on."

Cullum claimed his first career gold medal finishing as the top 152 pounder. In the opening round, he defeated Raymond Central's Caleb Redstrom by a 7-1 decision thanks to three takedowns and one escape. The senior advanced to the semifinals with a pin of Scotus Central Catholic's Spencer Shotkoski at 3 minutes, 27 seconds.

Cullum advanced to the final after winning his semifinal bout by injury. The senior squared off against Elkhorn Valley's Tristan Valley in the final. Cullum opened the scoring in the first period with a takedown.

He maintained that lead into the third period where he extended the lead to 4-0 thanks to an escape and a penalty. Smith took down Cullum later in the period, but it wasn't enough as Cullum won the match by a 4-2 decision.

"It's just a big accomplishment. Just all the hard work I've put in. I wrestled all offseason and stuff and practice just building up. It was hard for me having to cut 20 pounds before this meet," Cullum said. "I was kind of drained of energy, but I just pushed through and had that mentality like I need to win and give it all out. It's my senior year."

Cullum wrestled at 170 pounds last season and dropped to 152 this offseason, the lightest weight he's wrestled at since he was a freshman. He said Friday's gold medal is a big confidence boost.

"The first two matches I was like stiff and not really loose, trying to find how to open up and find a shot on people," Cullum said. "I felt like throughout the tournament I was able to do that, especially in the finals match getting the first takedown and setting the tone. I can actually do this if I just stick with it."

The senior posted a 29-21 record last season. He's looking to cap his high school career with his first career state appearance.

"My goal is to keep grinding and trying to win as many tournaments as I can and hopefully by the time districts come around, I'll be prepped and ready and learn more things and be more prepared for the tougher guys I'm going to have out at districts and hopefully make state," Cullum said.

Owen and Ternus joined Cullum in winning their final Lakeview Invite. At 160 pounds, Bargen opened the day with two first-period pins of Elkhorn Valley's Trevis Hasley and Fullerton's Myles Smith.

In the semifinals, Owen defeated North Bend's Jake Hunke by a 6-3 decision. Owen took down Hunke to open the match. After a Hunke reversal, Owen recorded an escape and earned a point via penalty to lead 4-2 after one.

Owen extended the lead to 6-2 on a reversal with 1:19 remaining in the match. A Hunke escape with 12 seconds left ended the scoring.

The 160-pound final pitted Bargen against Raymond Central's Cameron Shultz. In a see-saw bout, Owen prevailed by an 11-7 decision. Following a takedown and a reversal, the Vikings senior led 4-2 after one period.

Shultz tied the match at 5-5 in the second period following an escape and a takedown. Owen trailed 7-6 with 1 minute remaining following a Shultz takedown. With 12 seconds remaining, Owen scored a reversal and a three-point nearfall to seal the comeback win.

Ternus won three matches Friday. He pinned Raymond Central's Owen Kreikemeier in 1:19 and Lennox Starr in 1:15 to advance to the 220-pound gold medal bout. Ternus squared off against Scotus junior Spencer Wittwer.

The senior won by a 12-1 major decision with two takedowns, two nearfalls totaling five points, one reversal and one penalty. Wittwer escaped with 16 seconds left in the first period to trail 2-1, but Ternus outscored Wittwer 10-0 the rest of the way.

Other Lakeview boys medalists include bronze medalists Noah Wyatt, Jack Glendy and Yordi Dominguez. Levi Lutjelusche, Eli Pilakowski and Sebastian De La Cruz placed fourth.

DeLancey claimed first place at 110 pounds with three pins. The junior defeated Aurora's Paityn Wyatt in 3:05 and Caly Settles in 1:37 to reach the final against North Bend's Natalee Mullally. DeLancey ended the night with her quickest fall at 36 seconds.

Lemburg, Lakeview's lone returning girls state qualifier, also recorded three falls en route to the top spot on the podium. She defeated Aurora's Alzbeta Marikova in 1:57 and teammates Karlie Pelc in 3:52. In the 120-pound final, it took the sophomore just eight seconds to pin Wayne's Hannah Burris.

Finecy won two matches at 140 pounds by fall. She defeated Aurora's Ayeanna Smith in 3:19 and Wayne's Cici Stashkiw-Risor in 64 seconds.

Vivar secured the most wins on the Lakeview girls with four. All of the victories came via fall. She opened the day with her quickest pin of 34 seconds against North Bend's Kaitlyn Booze.

In her second dual, Vivar bested Aurora's Briana Onnen by a fall in 1:35. After a pin of Elkhorn Valley's Montana Howard in 3 minutes, Vivar pinned Arlington's Jaydin Allen in 1:20 to claim gold.

Pelc and Libby Held took home silver medals with two and three wins, respectively. Pelc came back in her final match against Marikova, pinning the Husky at 5:19 after trailing the match 8-2. Held won three of her four matches, all by fall.

Naimia Casas, Elli Berkeland and Moe Colgrove earned bronze medals and Callie Held placed fourth.

"Lacy (Lemburg), excited for her to get off to a good start. Paola (Vivar) as well. I think she came from behind twice. Karlie (Pelc) come from behind there," Jeff said. "Our girls are showing a lot of grit early, which is great. Their schedule is going to be beefed up this year. Getting some confidence under their belt early is going to be big."

Both Lakeview wrestling teams will take the mat on Thursday. The Viking boys travel to face Twin River in a dual while the girls will compete in a triangular at Wahoo against the Warriors and Crete.