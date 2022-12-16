Shamrocks drop duals to Bison and Monarchs

Scotus Central Catholic traveled to Central City for a triangular against Aquinas Catholic and the Bison, last season's Class C state champions and runner-up, respectively.

In the first dual of the night, the Monarchs defeated Scotus 47-27. Kobe Micek opened the dual with a pin of Symon Kastl at 3:33.

Spencer Wittwer scored the only other head-to-head win for the Shamrocks with a 9-7 decision over Calib Svoboda. The junior led 4-2 after one period with a takedown and a two-point nearfall. An escape and takedown in the second extended Wittwer's lead to 7-4 lead.

In the third period, Svoboda outscored Wittwer 3-2 with a reversal and an escape. The junior scored a reversal in the third to hold on to the advantage.

Alex Sucha, Carter Sucha, Ryan Allen, Mike Krienke, Spencer Shotkoski and Hunter Brunkhorst lost by fall. Kelby Coufal defeated Rudy Brunkhorst by tech fall and the Monarchs won one forfeit while the Shamrocks posted three forfeit wins.

Central City defeated the Shamrocks 63-13 as Hunter and Shotkoski recorded the lone head-to-head wins for Scotus. The freshman defeated Dalton Lovejoy by a 6-2 decision with takedowns in the first and second periods and a reversal in the third. Lovejoy escaped Hunter twice for his only points.

Shotkoski defeated Corbin Kyes by a 12-1 major decision. After a scoreless first period, Shotkoski totaled one take down, two two-point nearfalls and an escape to take a 7-1 lead into the third. The sophomore took down Kyes and recorded a three-point nearfall to seal the win.

The Bison recorded eight wins by fall, two by forfeit and one by decision. Witter earned a win by forfeit.

Joseph Supik defeated Shamrocks freshman Ryan Allen by a 15-9 decision. Allen led the dual 5-4 after one with a reversal and a three-point nearfall.

Supik pulled ahead 10-4 in the second period with a pair of two-point nearfalls and one reversal. Allen trimmed the deficit to 10-8 in the third on a takedown and a two-point nearfall, but a reversal and a three-point nearfall sealed the bout for Supik.

The Shamrocks dropped to 2-5 in duals this season. Their next meet is Saturday's Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite.