The Shamrocks sported a near-full lineup at Saturday's Grand Island Central Catholic Invite in their final meet of the regular season.

Scotus Central Catholic freshmen Kobe Micek and Hunter Brunkhorst claimed another medal, placing second and fourth, respectively.

Saturday also saw the return of junior Rudy Brunkhorst and sophomore Spencer Shotkoski after both missed time with injuries.

Micek (33-13) bumped up to 120 pounds from 113 for the first time this season and pinned his way to the first-place match.

The freshman defeated Lincoln East's Austin Hodne in 59 seconds, Tekamah-Herman's Jager Leichleiter at 1 minute, 4 seconds and Hastings St. Cecilia's Grady Zeckser in 38 seconds.

In the final, Central City's Parker Zikmund recorded a fall of Micek at 55 seconds.

Boss said Micek will likely wrestle at 120 at districts given the tough 113 field. On Saturday, he gave up some pounds weighing in at just 114.

"Kobe's (Micek) a kid that'll go out there if he gets that first takedown, he's probably going to win that match. If he doesn't get that first takedown, he tends to run into some trouble," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "I'm very confident he'll wrestle well and step up to the moment and have that mindset to win that match if he needs to win it to get to state."

Hunter (32-18) went 3-2. He reached the semifinal following falls of Central City's Angelo Pacaj at 55 seconds and Riverside's Hunter Rutten at 1:16.

In the 106 semifinals, Hunter lost to Tekamah-Herman's Blayne Williams 6-2. Williams recorded two reversals and one takedown while Brunkhorst finished with only a second-period takedown.

Hunter bounced back with a pin of Cross County/Osceola's Wyatt Smith at 2:02 to earn a spot in the third-place match against Central City's Dalton Lovejoy. The Bison sophomore defeated Hunter by fall to claim bronze.

"The competition he's (Hunter) seen is going to pay off well for him," Boss said. "I think he'll wrestle well (at districts). I think he's ready for this moment. He's got a good mindset heading into districts."

Shotkoski (17-18) competed in his first meet in three weeks and won three of his four matches. The sophomore pinned Ord's Elliot Baker at 1:04 to open the day.

After a 6-0 quarterfinal defeat against Malcolm's Brice Wilkie, Shotkoski recorded a 29-second fall of Fullerton's Dillon Fitzgerald and a 7-0 decision over Central City's Isaiah Davis. Shotkoski posted a three-point nearfall and two takedowns.

The sophomore medically forfeited his final match of the day.

"Spencer's (Shotkoski) a tough kid. He kind of wrestles up to his competition and down to his competition. He wrestled well and had a good day. If he was feeling 100%, he could've gotten that next win there," Boss said. "His strength is his takedown. If he ever figures out he can take down anybody, which he can, he's going to be a really dangerous wrestler moving forward. He's been injured and it was nice to get him back on the mat."

Rudy (6-18) returned to the mat for the first time since Jan. 5. He lost both of his matches, losing 7-4 to GICC's Austin Miller and 15-3 to Riverside's Damein Roans.

Miller took down Rudy twice, scored one reversal and one penalty. Rudy finished with one reversal, one escape and one penalty. The junior led Roans 2-0 after one period following a takedown, but Roans scored 15 unanswered points before a last-second escape at the end of regulation.

"You can tell he hasn't been on that mat much lately due to injuries and stuff. Conditioning kind of played a part in the third period a little bit. That first match was a winnable match for him (Rudy)," Boss said. "He was pretty down about that match. That last match got away from him. He got a little gassed in the third period and that's when the points started for the other guy."

Paul Littlefield (17-26) earned three wins on Saturday, beginning the meet with a fall of CCO's Ty Racek at 3:02. Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman pinned Littlefield in the 152 quarterfinals.

The senior bounced back with a pin at 2:58 versus Lincoln East's George Campbell and a 4-2 sudden victory over Ord's Gunner Rice. A Rice takedown and a Littlefield reversal evened the match 2-2 in the second period. After a scoreless third, Littlefield took down Rice with 41 seconds left in overtime to secure the win.

Wilkie pinned Littlefield in the consolation semifinals at 2:17 in his final match of the day.

David DeLeon (8-15) won two matches in a row following a quarterfinal defeat at 285. DeLeon pinned Grand Island's Ivan Ruiz-Ramirez at 1:20 and Centura's Kolten Simon at 2:38. Jed Boettcher of Ord pinned DeLeon at 1:11 in the consolation semifinals.

Carter Sucha, Mike Krienke and Alex Evans posted one win each. Sucha's (15-25) lone win was an 11-9 victory in the consolation first round against GICC's Ayden Ivey.

The freshman recorded one three-point nearfall and four reversals, including one with 24 seconds left to break a 9-9 tie.

Krienke (11-23) pinned Malcolm's Aiden Hardin at 1:35 in the consolation first round and Evans (9-14) tallied a 15-second pin of Lincoln East's Conner Dews in the consolation second round.

Scotus will head to Ralston for the District B-2 meet on Friday and Saturday. In the 12-team district, the Shamrocks have wrestled matches this season against just three teams in Omaha Concordia, Ralston and Scottsbluff.

The rest of the field includes Auburn, Crete, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Gering, Lincoln Northwest, Nebraska City and South Sioux City.

Boss said they're going to really focus on the mental aspect this week given the youth and inexperience. He said his message to the team is to just take it one match at a time and not let the moment get too big.

"Districts is a whole new season. It doesn't matter what your record is. It's a brand new season and everyone's gunning to make it to state," Boss said. "That's their goal. Just having that mindset that I can beat anybody and we're going to go on the mat and prove that."