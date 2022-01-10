Shamrocks in top half at Aquinas

Scotus Central Catholic senior Riley Eickmeier wrestled for a title while sophomore Spencer Wittwer made an appearance in the semifinals on Saturday at the Aquinas Catholic Invite. Those two helped led the Shamrocks to a fifth-place team finish out of 11 programs in the running.

Eickmeier (170 pounds) pinned his first opponent, put together a 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals and won a touch 4-2 decision over Twin River's Beau Zoucha in the semis. Takedowns at the start of the first and second periods put Eickmeier on his way to victory.

The final score was also the score at the start of the third period. Eickmeier started on the top and never let Zoucha escape.

In the final he ran into Class C No. 2 Christopher Scdoris of Milford and suffered a 4-0 defeat. Scdoris reversed to start the second then scored a takedown 43 seconds into the final period. Eickmeier stands at 20-4 on the season.

Wittwer won by pin in the quarterfinals before a pinfall loss with eight seconds left in the first period to Class C No. 3 Reilly Miller of Aquinas. He bounced back with a pinfall win in just 42 seconds of the consolation semifinals but then lost to Class B No. 6 Keifer Anderson when Anderson reversed in the second period.

Spencer Shotkotski (138) went 3-2 but lost in the consolation semifinals and just barely missed the medal stand.

"There have been some tremendous improvements since the start of our season. Guys are wrestling with a lot of pride and effort. Walking away from Aquinas with a fifth-place finish and out-performing some schools with full lineups and upperclassmen was big," coach Tyler Linder said. "What I love most about this team is, you will see us struggle at times but you won't ever see us quit. These guys have a lot of fuel left in the tank. I can't wait to see where it takes us."

