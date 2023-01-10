Shamrocks medal three at Aquinas Invite

Scotus Central Catholic freshmen Kobe Micek, Carter Sucha and Hunter Brunkhorst took home medals for the Shamrocks at Saturday's Aquinas Catholic Invite.

Micek and Sucha earned their first career varsity medals. Micek claimed bronze at 113 pounds going 3-1 on the day. Sucha and Brunkhorst won three matches each at 120 and 106, respectively.

Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said Saturday was the best team has wrestled all season. They finished the meet in sixth with 76 points.

"We had five guys in the semifinals and we were able to come away with 15 pins for the tournament, which was a pleasant surprise. We haven't been much of a pinning team this year," Scotus head coach Rod Boss said. "We didn't end as well as I would have liked. We had some matches not go our way at the end of the tournament, but overall it's by far the best I've seen this team wrestle this year."

Micek (17-8) defeated Twin River's Adam Schroder with a fall at 3 minutes, 14 seconds to reach the semifinals. Broken Bow's Chauncey Watson defeated the freshman by fall, but Micek bounced back with two wins in the consolation bracket.

He pinned Shelby-Rising City's Bailey Turpitt in 25 seconds and Schroder at 2:08 to finish in third.

"He's been wrestling really well. He's only a freshman, but you wouldn't think he is. He's really going after it beating some decent kids," Boss said. "He's wrestling with a mindset that when he steps on the mat, he'll wrestle whoever. It doesn't matter how good they are or how bad they are. He puts the same effort towards them."

Sucha (11-15) placed fourth winning three of five matches. He reached the semifinals following falls against Shelby-Rising City's Joaquin Jaquez at 3:52 and Milford's Landon Bridgford at 4:31.

Cash Watson of Broken Bow defeated the freshman by fall at 2:52, sending him to the consolation semifinals. Sucha beat SRC's Traven Reznicek with a 42-second fall before falling to Conestoga's Gavin Harrison by pin at 2:03 in the third-place match.

"He's really coming along. The last few weeks he's been wrestling well. Before the season, he has never stepped on the mat before. He's gotten better on his feet, been getting better on top," Boss said. "He's a pretty strong kid. He works hard in the practice room as well. He's really starting to learn some stuff on the mat and that's really helping him."

Brunkhorst (19-11) captured his second medal of the season after totaling three wins in five matches.

He made quick work of Twin River's Landon Cauthon in the first round with a 28-second fall. He pinned teammate Brayden Flemming at 3:15, setting up a semifinal against Aquinas' Grady Romshek. The Class C state medalist tech falled Brunkhorst 16-1.

Brunkhorst wrested for a bronze following a pin at 2:57 against Broken Bow's Ahren Finney, but SRC's Owen Krafka defeated Brunkhorst for the second time this season on an 8-0 major decision.

"He's wrestled well each tournament. Hunter (Brunkhorst) wrestled the matches he should win," Boss said. "We have a lot of things we look forward to moving forward. He wrestles his tail off from week to week and it's exciting to watch him as a freshman and as mature as a young man on the mat."

Paul Littlefield (11-15) recorded three wins at 152. The senior defeated Milford's Korbyn Kemerling 5-2 to open the day. After a defeat to Aquinas' Jacob Moravec, Littlefield earned wins over North Bend's Braxton Keeler 4-0 and Twin River's Carter Ziemba 14-7.

Littlefield lost 11-0 to Broken Bow's Dakota Baum in the consolation semifinals. In the three wins, Littlefield recorded four takedowns, three two-point nearfalls, a three-point nearfall, two reversals and two escapes.

Mike Krienke and Spencer Shotkoski recorded two wins each at 138 and 145, respectively. Krienke (7-14) earned a first round pin of Milford's Justin Dixon at 3:16 and a second round consolation fall of Boys Town's Jamison Kirkland at 1:54.

Shotkoski (12-13) bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with two pins in a row of Conestoga's Jordyn Stark at 59 seconds and Stanton's Carson Tomasek at 2:01.

He was eliminated in the consolation semifinals by Milford's Hunter Dickinson. Shotkoski led 4-1 after one period following two takedowns, but an escape, penalty and reversal propelled Dickinson to the win.

Ryan Allen, Jackson Baumert, Spencer Wittwer and Alex Evans posted one victory each. Allen (8-11) defeated Alex McDonald of North Bend 10-6 in the consolation second round on three reversals, a two-point nearfall and a takedown.

Jackson Baumert (1-10) earned his first career win on Saturday with a consolation second round pin of Twin River's Nathanial Mundahl at 3:09.

Wittwer (17-5) defeated Aquinas' Jacob Vandenberg by fall at 1:17, but the junior ended the meet with two losses in a row. He lost 2-0 to Broken Bow's Cal Wells and 8-1 against SRC's Collin Vrbka to finish outside of the medals.

Evans (8-5) pinned Nebraska Christian's Eric Wu at 1:14 in his second match since Dec. 9, 2023.

The Shamrocks will compete at the Fremont Bergan triangular Thursday against the Knights and Boys Town. After that, they'll compete in the Schuyler Invite on Saturday featuring five of the top 12 Class B teams in returning state points.

"Definitely by far the toughest tournament we've been to and one of the premier tournaments in the state this year," Boss said. "It will be a measuring stick, especially for some of those young guys at those lightweights and to see where some of our other guys are at too. There's not much time left. There's only about six weeks left."