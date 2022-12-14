Shamrocks place fourth at Raymond Central duals

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling competed in its first duals tournament of the season Friday at Raymond Central.

The Shamrocks advanced out of pool play to the semifinals with a 2-1 record. They defeated Platteview 51-15 and Weeping Water 54-30 to advance to the winner's bracket for the first time.

In the semifinals, Wahoo Neumann defeated Scotus 48-27 resulting in a third place dual with Conestoga. The Cougars won 54-24.

"I thought we did pretty well. Our lineup still isn't at full strength. We still have some guys out of their weight class, so that's kind of affecting us a little bit right now. For the most part, I thought we started the day well," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "You can tell we're definitely one of the youngest teams. Most of the teams have lots of seniors and juniors. It's refreshing to know that we got 11 freshmen on our wrestling team that got a great day of experience on the mat."

Hunter Brunkhorst won a team-high four matches with one coming by forfeit. The freshman posted three pins and his lone defeat came by an 8-3 decision. Through two meets, Brunkhorst is 7-2.

"He wrestled well. I feel really good where Hunter (Brunkhorst) is right now," Boss said. "I think he's getting a little bit more confident on his feet and you can see that out there. He's a tremendous asset as well for our team."

Spencer Wittwer and Alex Evans went 4-1 for the Shamrocks with the pair securing two wins by forfeit. Wittwer, Boss said, battled through the day despite being less than 100%. Evans, in his first wrestling season, is now 6-3 and posted two falls on Friday.

"For a kid that's never wrestled before, he's really coming into his own. He's really gotten some confidence in that week or so. He threw his legs in at a wrestler and he looked really natural doing it," Boss said. "If I can get Evans running legs, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with once he really kind of finds out what he's doing out there."

Kobe Micek made his high school wrestling debut, winning three of five matches. The freshman pinned three opponents with the latest coming at 1 minute, 3 seconds.

Boss credited Micek for bumping up to 120 rather than accepting a win by forfeit against Neumann in the semifinals. Squaring off against Conestoga's Asher Koehnen in the third place match, Boss said Micek was in control in the third period when he attempted a suicide cradle.

Boss said he was loose and Micek was turned onto his back and was pinned.

"He (Micek) was in total control of that match up 9-2, so it's too bad we didn't get that one at least. He would've been undefeated in his weight class. Wished we could have had that one back, but stuff happens," Boss said. "He performed tremendous for us. He's a great asset to the team and we're looking for strong things from Kobe this year."

Paul Littlefield went 3-2 with one win coming by forfeit. Spencer Shotkoski finished the day 2-3 and Henry Ramaekers defeated his first opponent, pinning Conestoga's Lucas Anderson at 182 pounds by fall at 3:38.

"He's had some tough guys he's come across. His strength is on his feet, but we'll get to the mat and his inexperience kind of takes place and gets him into some trouble," Boss said. "Henry (Ramaekers) is such a competitor, so I really feel for that kid that every time he steps off the mat, you can tell he's very disappointed. This might be a rough year for Henry, but he'll turn that corner I think sometime later this year and you'll start seeing more wins out of Henry."

The Shamrocks compete in the Central City triangular Thursday alongside Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs and Bison finished as the Class C state champions and runner-up last season. On Saturday, Scotus will compete in the Logan View Invite.

"It's a great experience going up against Aquinas. They have a solid team. You kind of want to see where you're at, where your wrestlers are at," Boss said. "Wrestling someone like Aquinas and Central City, you almost would rather see them later in the year. It's still early, but if we can get some wins against both teams and wrestle competitively, that's what I'm looking for as a coach."

Scotus def. Platteview 51-15: Scotus jumped out to a 24-0 lead following falls from Brunkhorst and Micek and two forfeits. Littlefield defeated Bryson Rock by a 3-2 decision after back-to-back wins by the Trojans.

Shotkoski, Wittwer and Alex Evans closed out the dual with pins.

Raymond Central def. Scotus 58-18: The Shamrocks scored the first 18 points on a 55-second pin by Micek on Sean Shultz and back-to-back forfeits.

Raymond Central scored the final 58 points on five falls, two wins by decision, one by major decision and three forfeits.

Scotus def. Weeping Water 54-30: Through 10 bouts, Weeping Water and Scotus were tied 30-30 with 220, 285, 106 and 113 remaining.

The Shamrocks swept all four matches. Wittwer won by forfeit and Evans, Brunkhorst and Micek recorded pins of under 25 seconds. Evans defeated Jaden Nutter in 11 seconds, Brunkhorst beat Gabriel Hagan in 22 seconds and Micek pinned Myles Dowling in 23 seconds.

Wahoo Neumann def. Scotus 48-27: Littlefield secured the lone head-to-head win for Scotus, earning a 10-7 decision win over Ben Lautenschlager at 152. The Shamrocks won four matches by forfeit. Neumann won with six falls and two forfeits.

Conestoga def. Scotus 54-24: The Cougars won the first six matches of the dual, three by fall, two by decision and one by forfeit. Ramaekers scored the first points for Scotus his pin of Anderson.

Brunkhorst pinned Evan Morrical at 45 seconds for the other head-to-head win. Evans and Carter Sucha earned wins by forfeit.