Shamrocks place fourth at Sutton Duals Invite, Wittwer medals at Logan View

The Shamrocks competed in their second duals tournament of the season Tuesday at Sutton shorthanded. Despite missing Henry Ramaekers, Spencer Shotkoski, Alex Evans and David DeLeon, they finished the day 2-3, bookending the day with wins over Freeman and Sutton.

Scotus Central Catholic lost to Wood River, Thayer Central and Centennial for an overall duals record of 4-8.

"I think against Wood River and Centennial, both of those were by the same dual scores. We had a couple matches there that could have gone either way. We get to wrestle Wood River again at the Wood River Duals," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "I would kind of like to see them again with a full lineup. I think overall we wrestled well. A lot of the younger guys are kind of getting thrown in there at times and I think they're responding well."

Spencer Wittwer (15-3) posted a perfect 5-0 record. The junior won two matches by fall, two by forfeit and one by major decision. He pinned Wood River's Landon Hauptman in 33 seconds and Centennial's Austin Patchin at 3 minutes, 12 seconds.

Wittwer earned an 8-0 shutout win against Thayer Central's Cole Vorderstrasse. He took down Vorderstrasse three times and escaped him twice.

"For the most part, he's (Wittwer) where he needs to be right now. He beat a decent kid from Thayer Central," Boss said. "Spencer's a tough wrestler at the beginning of the year, but he turns that corner after the new year. I'm excited for the Spencer we're going to get after the new year. For the most part, he's wrestling pretty well right now."

Rudy Brunkhorst (4-12) earned his first four wins Tuesday, including two head-to-head. The junior pinned Wood River's Alex Wagner at 2:40 and he defeated Centennial's Cael Payne 7-1 thanks to three takedowns and one escape.

Brunkhorst nearly secured a perfect day, but he was taken down in the final seconds of the match against Sutton's Airan Hernandez resulting in a 7-6 defeat.

"Rudy's lost a lot of close matches this year. He's got a lot more confidence on his feet. I think his strength before the season was probably on the mat, but now his strength is his feet," Boss said. "He's gotten a lot better on his feet with his takedowns. I always preach to the kids takedowns set the tone. Rudy does a nice job with that getting his first takedown and setting the tone in a lot of those matches."

Hunter Brunkhorst (12-7) recorded two wins against opponents and three wins overall. After a win due to injury against Freeman's Andrew Robeson, Hunter earned an 11-3 major decision victory against Sutton's Korey Poppe. The freshman recorded a three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and a two-point nearfall.

Kobe Micek went 4-1, earning a fall at 1:48 against Wood River's Hector Bonilla. Ryan Allen, Mike Kreinke and Paul Littlefield went 3-2 and Alex Sucha secured his first win against an opponent this season, defeating Sutton's Lane Short by pin at 1:24.

"He never wrestled before, but he's really excited to get his first win. It was motivation after last week to get that win (yesterday). He keeps on getting better every. Not sure if he realizes it," Boss said. "He's only been out for wrestling for about six weeks and he's come a long way in those six weeks. Anytime you beat a kid that's been wrestling for a while, it does give you confidence."

Scotus opened the day with a 60-18 win over Freeman. The Shamrocks won eight matches by forfeit as Hunter secured the lone head-to-head win.

Wood River defeated the Shamrocks 48-27 in the second dual of the day. After five wins by the Eagles, Wittwer's fall of Hauptman got Scotus on the board. Micek pinned Bonilla and Allen earned a 15-second fall of Gage Starr.

After Rudy's pin of Wagner, Krienke defeated Jacob Jackson by a 7-6 decision. Krienke trailed 6-2 entering the third period, but the freshman took down with Jackson and scored a three-point nearfall with 21 seconds left to claim the win.

Thayer Central defeated the Shamrocks 63-16 in the third dual of the meet. Wittwer's major decision, Hunter's forfeit and Rudy's win by medical forfeit resulted in the 16 points for Scotus.

Centennial recorded a 48-27 win. Wittwer and Littlefield tallied a fall. The senior defeated Kyle Keith in 1:04 by fall. Rudy won by decision and Micek and Allen earned six points by forfeit.

After dropping the first two head-to-head bouts, the Shamrocks won two of the final three to propel to the win. Hunter's major decision, Sucha's fall along with six forfeits resulted in a 46-21 victory against Sutton.

Scotus will compete in its final dual tournament of the season on Dec. 30 in Wood River. The Shamrocks have battled through injuries, wrestlers not competing in their ideal weight classes and inexperience. Boss said he hopes to turn the corner entering the new year.

"I see a lot of good things from our team and then I see a lot of thing where we're losing matches, close matches at the end. I would rather lose those matches now than February. As far as that goes, some of that is inexperience and what to do in situations," he said. "Overall, I'm happy with where we're at but also as a coach, I realize we have a long ways to go with the inexperience. The more they got on the mat and the more they practice, that's going to come. We need to be patient and not rush the kids. I do know it'll come."

Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite

The Shamrocks competed in the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite on Saturday. Wittwer earned the only medal on the team, taking home bronze.

The junior went 3-1 on the day. He pinned Fillmore Central's Hunter Lukes in 35 seconds and Milford's Trey Lyon in 40 seconds. He earned bronze over Lukes because of the latter reaching his five-match limit.

Hunter, Micek, Kreinke and Spencer Shotkoski earned one win each. The Shamrocks ended the day with 29 points, good for 13th. Broken Bow won the meet with 174.5 points and Fillmore Central took home second with 153.5 points.