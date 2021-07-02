Shamrocks still in search of numbers

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling has heard, in large part, the same voice in training and at the corner of the mat since the program began nearly a decade ago.

Rod Boss, a state champion at David City, has been a part of the coaching staff since the first season in 2012-2013. Since then he's worked beside Tracy Dodson, D.J. Brandenburg and now Tyler Linder. Linder, also the school's football coach, took over just about 15 months ago.

Thus, though Linder is third in the history of Scotus wrestling, Boss has been the constant. As he and the team arrives near the midpoint of summer, growing the interest of the program and recruiting more boys, and now girls, to put on a singlet remains the goal.

Boss, Linder and the program are trying a few new things this summer and upcoming fall and believe the dam is near breaking for a program renewal. Scotus didn't face the kind of lean growing years most do the first few seasons out of the gate. Those are now the reality of the situation.

"The culture isn't yet where we want it to be. It's getting there; it's taking baby steps," Boss said. "Nine years ago when first started the program we had some transfers come over to Scotus we had the culture there for a while. But now we've relied on a lot of guys without any experience."