Shamrocks still in search of numbers

Scotus Central Catholic wrestling has heard, in large part, the same voice in training and at the corner of the mat since the program began nearly a decade ago.
Rod Boss, a state champion at David City, has been a part of the coaching staff since the first season in 2012-2013. Since then he's worked beside Tracy Dodson, D.J. Brandenburg and now Tyler Linder. Linder, also the school's football coach, took over just about 15 months ago.
Thus, though Linder is third in the history of Scotus wrestling, Boss has been the constant. As he and the team arrives near the midpoint of summer, growing the interest of the program and recruiting more boys, and now girls, to put on a singlet remains the goal.
Boss, Linder and the program are trying a few new things this summer and upcoming fall and believe the dam is near breaking for a program renewal. Scotus didn't face the kind of lean growing years most do the first few seasons out of the gate. Those are now the reality of the situation.
"The culture isn't yet where we want it to be. It's getting there; it's taking baby steps," Boss said. "Nine years ago when first started the program we had some transfers come over to Scotus we had the culture there for a while. But now we've relied on a lot of guys without any experience."
The first few years included eight state qualifiers in 2014, seven in 2015 and nine in 2016. Scotus tied for sixth in the Class B standings in 2015 and was fifth in 2016. Alec Foltz won the school's first-ever individual state championship in 2015 followed by Marcus Dodson with another in 2016. Scotus also won the Centennial Conference in 2016.
But in the last five years, the program has qualified just 14 total wrestlers to state.
This past winter, Scotus had 11 on the roster and seven of those 11 had either none or one season of varsity experience. Two seniors, Grant Neville and Evan Ruskamp, were part of that seven.
Obviously, starting that far from behind is not a pathway toward anything but frustration - nine of the 11 members of the team had a losing record.
Yet, how the team was constructed was also a sign of progress. For the first time, Scotus had a head coach who was a teacher on the faculty that could spend time in the hallways encouraging students to try out.
The pandemic halted much of that. Linder was named head coach while classes weren't in session. But his tenure as football coach and the respect he's built among the student body began to pay off in the form of a few new wrestlers. A regular school year might have yielded more and put the Shamrocks on a more solid footing in year two.
Regardless, Boss, Linder and the team are moving forward toward a bigger and brighter future.
Scotus, as it has most summers, wrestled in the Schuyler summer league Tuesday nights in June. A handful of members went to the Aquinas Catholic team camp in the early part of the month. Even more went to the Gothenburg team camp last week.
Scotus will host its own team camp in late July and is opening up the gym for open mat nights during the week. This fall, there will also be open mat nights in September and October. Open mats will be provide for wrestlers at any age and from any school
Boss is hoping to grow the varsity roster to at least 15. Also the junior high coach, Boss had 19 out last year.
If the varsity program can hang on for a few years it seems help is on the way.
"The numbers are coming," Boss said. "But right now there are some kids walking the hall at Scotus that we need on the team. There are some quality wrestlers that ended up giving it up. I'm not sure exactly why, but we need them back. If we can get them back, and coach Linder can add some football players, as long as they're athletic, we can work with them."
But it's also not as if the current roster is chopped liver. Boss said incoming senior Riley Eickmeier has had an exceptionally strong summer, losing just one match at Schuyler summer league and also just one match at the Gothenburg team camp. Eickmeier was one of the two Scotus sent to state last year. He's also spent time at a camp at Midland and one in Grand Island.
Rudy Brunkhorst went 5-26 but is another wrestler who's taking advantage of traveling to camps and getting extra matches.
But even if Boss and Linder can add to the roster in the next few years, there's one glaring hole. Until a youth program is in place, Scotus will consistently be dealing with inconsistency. One or two guys may have a few years of success, but with no feeder program, the Shamrocks can, at best, only tread water.
Boss, a David City native, runs the kids program at Aquinas. Linder, between heading wrestling and football has more than enough on his plate. And for a program that's about to embark on its 10th season, the alumni and the parents lack former wrestlers in the ranks.
"I think we'll get there. It's just going to take a lot of work from us coaches, and quite a bit of work from parents as well," Boss said. "A lot of times if dad wrestled, or their uncle wrestled or grandpa wrestled, there's more encouragement to go out. We just don't have much of that. We need parents that are going to get on board but also help the kids understand it's a lot of fun. We work really hard, but we always have time for fun."
