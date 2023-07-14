Scotus Central Catholic wrestling returned to the mat Thursday and Friday for a two-day team camp.

The Shamrocks, having competed in camps and leagues at Gothenburg, Malcolm, York and Schuyler, are looking to take the next step after enduring some growing pains last season as a young team.

On Thursday, the focus was on the neutral position with Friday's focus on mat stuff and legs.

"Just getting better on our feet. Everything starts in a neutral position. Some of our younger classmen ... we have some freshmen that are very tough on their feet, but overall as a team that's kind of one of our weaknesses," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "I just want to get the kids going more aggressive on their feet. I think 80% the guy that's get the first takedown wins the match. Saw some good stuff from our kids in the offseason with their legs, so I really want to expand on that.

Last year's team featured just four returners from the season before. The inexperienced group got their feet wet last season going up against some of the best teams in Classes B and C.

Now with a year under their belt to go with a strong retention rate, Boss said he expects the group to take the next step.

"We got some younger guys that hadn't wrestled much. (Junior) Henry Ramaekers just looks a lot better. First season's really helped him a lot. He beat a state qualifier at the Malcolm and controlled the match," Boss said. "He's finding solutions to when he gets in predicaments and that's a little bit with mat experience and being mat savvy and he's definitely come a long ways.

"(Junior) Alex Evans, this was his first camp this year. He's an aggressive kid. If he sticks with it, I can easily see him be a two-time state qualifier if not a state placer. Hunter Brunkhorst had a great offseason. Kobe Micek had a great offseason. We got a freshman Parker Newman coming in as well. He loves to attack and get after it, so he's going to be a bright spot on the team too for us."

Among the wrestlers who've been on the team the last two seasons is senior Rudy Brunkhorst and junior Spencer Shotkoski.

Brunkhorst finished last season 15-22, adding eight more wins to his total from his sophomore season.

"We've gone to a lot of camps, a lot of technique, a lot of live matches. I think I've gotten near 40 matches in the offseason so just getting that mat time," Brunkhorst said. "It helps. I went 10-4 at our last camp, so definitely improvements from last season and keep working on that."

The senior fell short of qualifying for state, falling in the consolation third round after winning his first round match by pin. Although he was wrestling through injury, Brunkhorst said he saw improvement from his sophomore season.

He said he's focusing on his shot and takedown this summer.

"Last year I struggled on finishing it. This summer, working on finishing a lot," Brunkhorst said. "Different techniques, set-ups, all that. I've been working on bottom a lot and different moves. Just grinding."

Brunkhorst is stepping up into a leadership role this season as one of just four seniors on the squad. He led many of the move demonstrations at camp Thursday.

"It's a big role to lead. We got a great group of guys. It's not hard. Don't got to yell at them or anything," Brunkhorst said. "They're easy. I don't have to tell them to go to camps. They go, so I mean it's good on their part leading themselves."

Shotkoski endured an up-and-down sophomore season battling injuries. He finished the season 17-19 while missing three weeks in January.

After playing baseball last summer, Shotkoski said he decided to take the summer off after feeling burnt out a little bit. Not playing Legion baseball has enabled him to go to wrestling camps that he otherwise couldn't.

"Summer's been going good. I've only made it to the Gothenburg camp because I've been busy with other stuff, but the Gothenburg camp I wrestled some pretty top-tier kids and I thought I did pretty well," Shotkoski said. "I went 8-4, but the kids I lost to were state placers so I'm pretty happy with myself. I beat some good kids."

Shotkoski endured two heartbreaking defeats at districts in February. The junior lost 7-6 in the quarterfinals on a last-second takedown. In the consolation second round, Shotkoski led the match 9-5 before getting pinned at the 4:52 mark.

"This year I'm just trying to stay healthy," Shotkoski said. "I've lost in the heartbreaks the last two years. This year I think it's mine. I'm ready for it. Finally take it to state. I'm excited for the season."

The disappointment of districts has fueled his summer as he enters the second half of his high school wrestling career.

"When you're that close and you don't make it, that turned something on for me," Shotkoski said. "It just makes you want to go harder. I felt last year for sure I was, but it didn't end up for me."

Hunter Brunkhorst and Kobe Micek led the Shamrocks as freshmen last season. Hunter was Scotus' lone state qualifier, going 1-2 in Omaha to cap a 36-21 season. Micek finished a match short of the state meet, falling in the heartbreak round. He posted a 35-15 record.

"When you're freshman, you're a little scared out there because of the unknowns. Now they'll wrestle whoever. It doesn't matter if they're a state champ or a state placer. They're not backing down from them," Boss said. "That's the biggest difference I see from incoming freshmen to incoming sophomores. I think they know they can wrestle with anybody. They got a lot of room to improve, but where they're at in their mindset, I think they're in a good place."

Boss said the expectation is to have about a handful of state qualifiers in the winter. To get to that mark, he outlined his goals for the team as they heading into the fall football season.

"Just take the right precautions with your weight regiment because some of the kids want to wrestle at a certain weight next year. I'm not big on weight loss anymore. A few pounds here and there is fine, but you're growing still and we want them to really focus to put muscle on their body," Boss said. "A lot of the kids we stepped onto the mat and they're always bigger and built more than us. Just for them to get after the weight room and not take a day off and just always better yourself from day-to-day."