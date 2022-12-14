Shelby-Rising City Super Senior: Justin Knoll

Shelby-Rising City wrestler Justin Knoll burst onto the wrestling scene late into last season. In his first year with the Huskies after moving from Kansas, Knoll bounced around numerous weight classes.

He started the season as a 145 pounder before moving down to 138. On Jan. 11, three weeks before districts, Knoll settled in at 152 and the light switch flipped. The junior closed out the season 11-2, earning a district silver medal and punching an unexpected ticket to Omaha.

At state, Knoll didn't waste his opportunity. After a quarterfinal defeat, he bounced back to win two matches to earn a spot in the 152 third place match and a spot on the podium.

Knoll said he struggled cutting weight from 147 pounds to 138, so once he found out he got up to 152, he jumped at the opportunity.

"When people found out I was jumping two weight classes, basically I just thought in my head I know I have a shot," Knoll said. "I got to prove my shot to other people and once I qualified, everybody was excited. Honestly, I didn't expect to place. Wrestled my hardest and put my heart out there. It was awesome."

Knoll qualified for state tournament as a freshman while living in Stockton, Kansas, following a 21-17 season. As a sophomore, he went 22-15 but missed out on state as only eight wrestlers qualified in each weight class due to COVID. In his first season wrestling in a new state, Knoll went 22-9.

"Being the new kid isn't always easy. I love Shelby-Rising City because it was very adaptable and they were very welcoming when I moved her and I love that so much," he said. "When it came to sports, I just had to be me. Go out there and show that I can hang with Nebraska people. Just showing how we wrestled in Kansas and go out there and do it."

Knoll admitted to facing a roadblock last season. After feeling warn out and overwhelmed with wrestling, he took some time off to regroup only practicing on the side. That adversity propelled him to keep pushing.

"Overcoming that, knowing that I still had to do it and wanted to set a legacy, I think helped me in state and in districts and building off of that because I feel like I was more mad at myself for letting it get to me," Knoll said. "Building off that, I feel like I accomplished a lot more than I thought I could."

Knoll became the fourth Husky to earn a state wrestling medal, joining Grady Belt (2022), Grand Lindsley (2020) and Mason Davis (2015). Belt's bronze medal last winter is the highest state placement in school history. Knoll hopes to etch himself into the history books.

"My goal this year is to be on the state champion wall instead of the state medalist wall, but we'll see how that goes," he said. "Just trying to prove each and every year."