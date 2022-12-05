Shevlin, Blaser, Grape win gold at Bennington Invite

Columbus High wrestling opened its 2022-23 season Saturday at the Bennington Invite. The Discoverer boys placed third behind two reigning state champions in Class B Bennington and Class C Aquinas Catholic.

Liam Blaser started off the season finishing atop the podium with two victories. Kasen Grape won his first tournament winning three matches. In her first high school wrestling meet, junior Ella May Shevlin captured gold after three wins.

The Columbus boys finished the meet with 11 of its 14 wrestlers leaving with medals. Freshman Mason Peterson captured silver. Levi Cerny, Eric Slusarski, Adrian Bice and Marcus Beltran took home bronze. Jaeston Delano, Cody Cuba, Carter Fedde and Cooper Buxton finished the day in fourth.

The Discoverer boys tallied 148 points. Bennington won the meet with 200.5 points and Aquinas was second with 166 points.

"It was good wrestling," Columbus head coach Adam Keiswetter said. "We had some guys performing really well and some looked like it was early in the season and have some stuff they need to work on. Little bit on both ends, but overall I would say it was really good."

Blaser earned a bye into the semifinals at 195 pounds. In the semifinals, he pinned Bennington's Ty Thomsen in nine seconds to advance to the final. In a bout against Elkhorn South's Eliot Thomsen, Blaser earned the win by fall at 3 minutes, 42 seconds.

Grape secured three wins at 170. He quickly pinned Auburn's Owen Hall in 53 seconds to advance to the semifinals. The junior defeated Boys Town's Kehinde Frye by fall to advance to the gold medal match against Elkhorn South's Nolan Hoesing.

Grape fell behind 4-2 after one period, but a three-point nearfall in period two put the junior ahead 5-4. In the final period, Grape outscored Hoesing 4-2 to win by a 9-6 decision. He finished the match with three escapes, one takedown and one nearfall.

"He's (Grape) had some ups and downs in his career. He was a state qualifier last year. He's just slowly gotten better every week, every month," Keiswetter said. "He's just slowly getting to where he wants to be. I think it was awesome to see him grind out some wins. It was cool to see it. He's been working for a long time."

Shevlin ended the day with two wins by fall and one victory by decision. In the quarters and semis, Shevlin defeated Blair's Nadjmina Akhmadzade by fall in 40 seconds and Missouri Valley's Kelce McMillan by fall at 1:23.

In the 170-pound final, Shevlin bested Lexington's Hadlie Wolf by a 9-2 decision. It was a wire-to-win victory for Shevlin recording four takedowns and one escape. Wolf escaped once in the first and second periods.

Keiswetter said he had no idea Shevlin was interested in wrestling until she attended a girls wrestling meeting.

"She's a really happy, bubbily personality. She's having fun with it. I would say it's not even in her nature to be rough slamming girls to the ground and stuff. It's cool to see her have success too because not everyone has the same style," Keiswetter said. "You don't have to be the tough guy and take everything serious all the time. I would say totally unexpected to see her win that tournament. She never even wrestled a tournament her whole life."

Freshman Mason Peterson earned a silver medal at 138 pounds. The day started with a fall of Elkhorn South's Aiden Beach in 1:12. In the semifinals, Peterson defeated Aquinas' Jakob Kavan, a reigning state runner-up, by an 11-5 decision.

Peterson recorded scored five points in the first period on a takedown and a three-point nearfall. In the third, he tallied his second three-point nearfall, an escape and a takedown.

In the final, he lost to Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding by fall at 4:13.

"He was wrestling really good. The semifinals match was awesome. That kid was the No. 1 seed. He's done everything he's supposed to do to prepare. He's starting his high school career on a high note," Keiswetter said. "One little hiccup there, but long term he's going to be fun to watch. Gets a lot of pins. Just a grinder, gets out there and always looking to score. Awesome performance as a freshman."

Along with Shevlin, the Discoverer girls saw two wrestlers medal in sophomore Diana Orozco and junior Marissa Anderson. Orozco split her four matches winning her first two consolation matches by pin.

She defeated Blair's Shelby Kain in 50 seconds and McMillan in 24 seconds. In the 170-pound third place match, Beatrice's Avery Martin defeated Orozco by fall at 2:11.

Anderson won against Blair's Brianna Matzen in the 120-pound quarterfinals by fall at 23 seconds. After a semifinal defeat, Anderson bounced back with a victory over Riverside, Oakland's Jayden Carrigan. The junior pinned Carrigan at 2:08. In the third place match, Anderson lost to Blair's Alison Wheeler by fall.

The Discoverers will host one of its two home duals on Thursday against Hastings. The Tigers were last season's Class B state runner-up.