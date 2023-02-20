OMAHA - The Columbus wrestling team wrapped up the season Saturday with six Discoverers claiming medals in the Class A NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

As a team the Discoverers finished in fourth place with 98 team points trailing Norfolk (131), Lincoln East (147.5) and Millard South (260.5).

Of the six medalists for Columbus, Caydn Kucera had the highest spot on the podium claiming silver.

Kucera (30-4) finished his Columbus wrestling career Saturday taking home a third straight state medal in four trips. The silver medal is the best of his career as he took fifth in 2021 and fourth last year.

"It still feels good but not the way I wanted to go out," Kucera said. "It still gives me some good hopes, it's not all a downer here."

His final match came against Millard South's Logan Glynn in a 7-4 decision in favor of Glynn. Glynn started fast recording four points in the first period on two takedowns to Kucera's one point from an escape.

Kucera would cut the lead to 5-4 in the second following an escape and a takedown to Glynn's one escape.

Glynn would record two more points in the final period off a takedown to seal the gold in the 138-pound bracket.

"Just a back-and-forth match," Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter said. "They both took each other down that guy just scored last. He was in the match and it was completive but a little bit short. He had to beat the returning state runner-up just to get to the finals, he had a tough road and did really well so I'm proud of him, just hate to be that close."

Three Discoverers competed in the third place match with Adrian Bice and Mason Petersen each claiming bronze and Liam Blaser finished in fourth place.

Bice (39-6) won both matches Saturday in the 126-pound consolation bracket. He opened the day by pinning Jordan O'Connor of Lincoln North Star in 51 seconds in the semifinals before defeating Kooper Brandle of Omaha Westside 4-2.

"Senior year I was coming back as a state champ, I really wanted that two-timer but I couldn't really get it so I got the next best thing I could," Bice said. "You know it's good, it's the next best thing after losing in the semis."

In the 4-2 decision, Bice secured the two first period points off a takedown. Brandle would briefly tie the match in the second after a reversal but Bice quickly recorded an escape. Bice would record another escape in the third period.

Bice also beat O'Connor and Brandle in the opening two rounds of the state meet. The senior closes out his Columbus wrestling career as a four-time state qualifier, four-time medalist and last year's state champion.

"That's important for him to get third, we trained all year to win a state title. He won one last year and his goal was to get two," Keiswetter said. "It was really important for him to come back and get third I think. It's disappointing thinking you're going to go out there and repeat, it nearly becomes impossible. The best thing he could have done was end it on two wins and end up third. Pretty awesome career, 151 wins."

Petersen (20-4) closed his freshman season by beating Gino Rettele of Millard South and Cal Price of Papillion-LaVista on the final day of the state championship meet to earn bronze.

"It feels amazing, a freshman coming in beating some seniors, beating some high-level competition, it feels great," Petersen said. "Coming in after a loss, it sucks so my goal was to wrestle smart, wrestle in control. The first match I controlled the whole thing, the second match was a little bit either or but I brought it back in the third period."

Petersen opened against Rettele in the 132-pound consolation semifinals picking up a 6-1 decision. Petersen recorded a takedown, reversal and two-point nearfall in the bout as Rettele's lone point was on an escape.

In the third place match, Petersen won 2-0 with both points coming in the third period on a two-point nearfall.

"It was important for him just like Adrian (Bice) to come back and get third. He knows he could have competed with those top two guys, well he beat the one that got second (Calvin Empkey) like two or three weeks ago," Keiswetter said. "When he lost in semis and we looked at the bracket we knew it was going to be a tough road and he won in both of them. He's an awesome kid that has a really bright future, he's already talking about getting work in over this offseason."

Blaser (39-9) won in the 195-pound consolation semifinals against Papillion-LaVista's Cannon O'Connor via pinfall at 2:41.

"Coming in I knew I had a tough draw, I knew it was going to be tough to get her it just means so much to the community, to the coaches, to my team and especially to myself from all the work I put in," Blaser said. "It is really tough to realize that that's how my last match ends but it was a long weekend I put in a lot of work and at the end of the day I did what I came here for and that's good."

He would then be pinned by Kayden Kettler of Norfolk at 1:49 to end his Columbus wrestling career. Blaser finishes as a three-time state qualifier and a two-time medalist.

"He's a huge leader in our program, we're going to miss him a lot because of his leadership qualities not necessarily winning matches which is awesome too," Keiswetter said. "He beat the state runner-up just to become a medalist which shows how hard that weight class is. Liam's an awesome kid."

The final two medalists for Columbus were Brenyn and Jaeston Delano with each taking home sixth place.

Brenyn (42-4) was forced to medically forfeit his final two matches Saturday after a 7-1 loss in the 120-pound semifinals Friday.

The sixth place medal put Brenyn at three for three on medals at the state championships for the junior.

"It's heartbreaking, to see a kid that works that hard to have an injury," Keiswetter said. "Hurt his knee, I don't know what the exact diagnosis is, he went to the hospital late Friday night. He's like 'I want to wrestle' he's driven, he's even thinking with an even with hurt leg I think I can still beat these guys' but we had to go by what the doctors said. It's heartbreaking man. It's a sad ending."

Jaeston (26-22) joins Petersen as the only other freshman Discoverer to medal this year.

"It feels good, I came in here not knowing if I was even going to win a match and to grind it out, having the medal feels so great," Jaeston said. "It felt nice, on day two I woke up feeling great and wrestled really really well that day (Friday)."

Jaeston opened championship Saturday falling to Westin Sherlock of Lincoln East at 1:19.

He would then lose in the 152-pound fifth place match to Cannon McCarty of Omaha Westside in a 16-6 major decision.

"For a freshman to come in at 152 and be a state medalist is hard to do. I don't know the age of the other five on the podium they are probably juniors and seniors, I don't know for a fact but it's hard to be a freshman at those upper weights," Keiswetter said. "He wrestles in kind of a crazy style and he's pretty good at it, he ends up on top most times. He came on strong in districts and state and wrestled his best when it mattered the most."

Jaeston, Petersen and Brenyn will all look to return to the state championships next year for the Discoverers.

"We got some guys that people don't even know about, the future is bright. With them coming back, they're highly dedicated and probably going to start training tomorrow (Monday)," Keiswetter said. "They're excited about getting third or whatever, Brenyn might not be training because he's hurt otherwise he would have been. We got a lot of dedicated kids in our program."