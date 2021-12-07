Six Lady Vikes open Lakeview girls wrestling

As far as debuts go, the Lakeview girls could hardly ask for much more - perhaps more matches. But while there wasn't a tremendous amount of mat time for the girls in the inaugural Lakeview Girls Invite, a long day of wrestling inside the new gymnasium at the school provided several enjoyable moments of history nonetheless.

Four of the six Lady Vikes who put on a singlet and officially wrestled for the first time won championships in their respective weight classes. Most of those weight classes featured just one opponent. Still, while it might have been short and sweet, it was at least a chance to gain some comfort out on the mat all alone.

Lacy Lemburg (114 pounds), Libby Held (126), Paola Vivar (145) and Patricia Vivar (152) all won gold medals while Morgan Finecy (138) and Makiaya De La Cruz (185) both settled for silver.

"How cool was that. They were all aggressive and just went out there and got after it," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Like us coaches were talking, there's so much yet to learn, but the thing is they were aggressive and they just went after it."

De La Cruz was the only Lady Vike to wrestle more than twice. She won by pin in the first two rounds then gave up one in the finals 51 seconds into the first period of her championship bout. Her division was one of just two, 132 pounds the other, that had more than two entries. Heavyweight had just one.

Lemburg won her title on first-period pins with five seconds left then with 18 seconds remaining in matches against Aurora's Natalie Bisbee. Held pinned Aurora's Mae Sikes at 2:46 then 1:05. Paola Vivar earned two pins in less than a minute against Aurora's Shyann Shaw. Patricia Vivar took Liberty Titiml of Wayne to the mat 58 seconds into the first period then 12 seconds into the second period. Finecy lost by a pair of pins to Kehlanee Bengtson of Aurora.

There were 18 total girls in the tournament. Lakeview went 10-3 in 13 matches and won the team title by 10 points, 38-28, over Aurora. The total girls in attendance were 19.

Sophia Shultz, a sophomore from Raymond Central, chose to participate in the boys 106-pound division. Shultz went 3-1 and won a bronze medal with three pins that each took less than a minute and a pinfall loss.

"The first round with five pins, and the second round came around and they pretty much did the same thing," Bargen said. "It was an awesome start. Like I've said before, they've been working hard. That's how they wrestle in the wrestling room."

"It's pretty cool when Aurora brought 12 girls, or however many they had, and we had six and still finished on top."

Lakeview is back on the mat Thursday at home against Twin River. The Titans won't have any opponents for the Lady Vikes to square off against, Lemburg and Held are Twin River students who were welcomed into the Lakeview program.

The girls will return to action Saturday at Crete while the boys will travel to Holdrege.

