Six of seven Titans take home hardware from GICC

Twin River wrestling was without four members of its lineup but maximized results for seven others with six medals on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Juan Davalos and Jed Jones won titles, Ashton Johnson and Gunner Fink wrestled for gold and Jackson Strain rebounded from a semifinal loss for third.

Twin River was third in the team standings with 102 points, a fair distance behind Ord as runner-up (151) and Central City on top (163).

Davalos earned the first championship of his career while Jones defeated a wrestler who knocked him out of state tournament contention a year ago.

Twin River heads to Madison on Friday and Saturday for the district tournament. The Titans sent three to state a year ago and brought home one medal.

"Overall I am very pleased with our performance. Even being down a few guys we still compete to a high level and came away with a lot of good things to end the regular season," coach Kalin Koch said. "Now we turn our attention to districts. We have begun to peak slowly, but need to do it even more come Friday and Saturday."

Davalos had wrestled for bronze twice this season but had not yet been in a title match. He wasn't on the team as a junior, collected a silver in the first tournament of his sophomore season and was also 0 for 1 in title matches as a freshman.

Saturday he was coming off a third-place finish at the East Husker Tournament but had also gone just 8-7 since the calendar flipped to 2022. But it seems he's finding his stride at the right time after two pinfalls in the first period then a 3-1 win in the GICC 152-pound title match.

Davalos scored the first takedown of the match with 13 seconds left in the first period and rode that move to the win. Kunz escaped in the second but couldn't find anymore offense. Davalos made his escape with 26 seconds left in the match and held off Kunz the rest of the way.

Although that win meant his first-ever varsity gold it was perhaps the semifinal victory over top seed Quentin Morris of Centura that was his biggest victory of the day. Morris had the first takedown but Davalos reversed and pinned him with 13 seconds left in the first period.

Jones wrestled in his sixth championship match of the season and evened up his gold-medal record to 3-3 with a 3-0 win over 33-11 Jaramie Elton of Central City. He took the title at 182 behind two pins then an escape 14 seconds into the third period and a takedown with 50 seconds left over Elton.

Davalos improved to 22-17 on the season while Jones is 42-5 and with titles at GICC, Elgin Public/Pope John and Fillmore Central.

Johnson had two pins in less than a minute but was denied the gold at 138 by Hayden Kluthe of Ord 9-7. Kluthe gave up a 5-2 lead after the first period on a takedown and two nearfall points by Johnson but then reversed from the bottom and scored two back points midway through the third.

Fink also had two quick pins before he ran into No. 4 Bridger Rice of Ord in the final. Rice took Fink to the mat midway through the first and won by pin in 57 seconds.

Strain was pinned in 51 seconds in the semis at 145 but then won twice by pin for bronze. Jonathan Mundahl went winless at 195 but was one of just four in the 195-pound bracket and collected a fourth-place medal. Jadon Dohmen was 0-2 at 126.

"Our district isn't super hard but it is by no means easy either. A lot of our guys are going to have to battle every match and find a way to win some matchups that we're not expected to win on paper," Koch said. "Our focus this week will be to stay aggressive, control the tempo, focus on the little things, take each match one period at a time and find any way possible to be successful.

"We've been building to this moment all season and I am excited to see what these guys can do when this weekend hits."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

